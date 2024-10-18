Joliet’s Ruby Street bridge to close Monday

Ruby Street Bridge in downtown Joliet will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The Ruby Street bridge in Joliet will close Monday, weather permitting, for repairs that are part of an overall upgrade of the downtown drawbridges over the Des Plaines River.

The closure is necessary to accommodate the installation of new aerial cables and a control system, along with tender house upgrades, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release sent Friday afternoon.

The improvements are part of converting the Joliet drawbridges to a centralized bridge tender system. Bridge tenders would operate the Joliet bridges from an office at the Jackson Street bridge instead of being stationed at the individual bridges as they are now.

IDOT said this change will create a more efficient system of lifting and lowering the bridges and increasing safety for all traffic – vehicles and pedestrians – traveling on the bridges, as well as river traffic.

A detour for the Ruby Street bridge will direct motorists to northbound Scott Street (Illinois Route 53) via Cass Street (U.S. Route 30), Plainfield Road (U.S. Route 30), Theodore Street (Illinois Route 7) and Illinois 53/Illinois 7.

Southbound traffic will detour via Theodore Street (Illinois Route 7), Plainfield Road (U.S. Route 30), Center Street, Jefferson Street (U.S. Route 30) and Broadway Street (Illinois Route 53).

Trucks should follow the posted detours.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of this year, according to IDOT. The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

IDOT has been planning the centralized bridge office since at least 2010 and made the plan public in 2013.