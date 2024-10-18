Joliet to work with state on Laraway railroad-crossing study

A freight train passes through Joliet at the 900 block of E. Washington railroad crossing on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Joliet. The city will be working with the state of Illinois on an engineering study for a potential grade separation project at the Laraway Road and Union Pacific (UP) Railroad grade crossing. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet will be working with the state on an engineering study for a potential grade separation project at the Laraway Road and Union Pacific Railroad grade crossing.

The City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement to provide grant funding for the first phase of the engineering study. The project is intended to improve vehicle safety at the crossing, according to a news release from the city.

The city will enter into an agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission and the Illinois Department of Transportation for the study, according to the release.

Public Works Director Greg Ruddy attends a meeting of the Joliet Land Use and Legislative Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Joliet City Hall. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The city previously partnered with the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning on a Planning and Environmental Linkages Study to evaluate issues and potential solutions at the Laraway Road and Union Pacific Railroad crossing, located between Brandon Road and Illinois Route 53, according to the release.

“With the council’s approval, the city will now execute an agreement between the ICC, IDOT and Joliet to perform the study,” Greg Ruddy, the city’s director of public works, said in the release. “The ICC has committed to funding the full cost of the phase one study, which is estimated to be $3.5 million. This estimate is based on preliminary total construction costs that vary between $40 million and $70 million.”

The wide range in cost estimates is due to multiple alternatives for improvements at the intersection of Laraway Road and Route 53, according to the city.

Phase one engineering primarily involves preliminary engineering and environmental clearances, while phase two entails detailed design and is separate from actual construction, according to the city.

The city will lead and manage the study and project, as the location falls within the city’s jurisdiction. Next steps will include the city retaining a consultant to complete the study, with costs reimbursed by the ICC.

“This entire project is estimated to take several years to complete, based on many variables,” Ruddy said. “Ultimately, it is the safety of our residents and those visiting Joliet that drives this project.”

The ICC has committed the funds through its Grade Crossing Protection Fund. The GCPF, appropriated to the Illinois Department of Transportation but administered by the Illinois Commerce Commission, was created by the General Assembly to assist local jurisdictions in funding safety improvements at highway-railroad crossings on local roads and streets.