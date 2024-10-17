October 16, 2024
Morris boys soccer picks up nonconference win: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Lemont earns a draw in boys soccer, Lockport, Lincoln-Way East win in girls volleyball

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys soccer

Morris 3, Streator 1: Chris Ochoa scored one and earned offensive player of the game for Morris during a nonconference victory.

August Valdivia and Angel Valderrama each tallied a goal.

Lemont 1, Stagg 1: A tight nonconference matchup ended in a draw for Lemont.

Girls volleyball

Autumn Knights Invite: Lockport went 2-0 on the day defeating Marian Catholic 25-11, 25-11 and Oswego East 25-20, 25-9.

Against Marian Catholic, Olivia Maier had five kills, Natalie Bochantin had 13 assists and six aces and Jenna Kolosta had five aces and two blocks.

Against Oswego East, Quinn Higham had six kills and six digs, Natalie Bochantin had 16 assists, and Sadie Denk had eight digs and three aces.

Lincoln-Way East also went undefeated on the day, beating Crete-Monee 25-19, 25-11 and Romeoville 25-17, 25-13.

