Lemont High School Alumni Association seeks hall of fame nominations

Lemont High School is seeking nominations for its Alumni Hall of Fame. It recognizes graduates who have made significant contributions to society and serve as role models to Lemont High School students.

All nominees must be of good character, reflecting the qualities and ideals of Lemont High School. Nominees are eligible for induction to the Lemont High School Alumni Hall of Fame 10 years after graduation.

Nominees should be graduates who have achieved a high degree of success in their respective professional fields. Individuals may be nominated based on an act of bravery or heroism or recognized for community service. Nominees should serve as role models for current students by consistently demonstrating the highest ethical and moral standards.

An online nomination form is available at lhs210.net under the Support LHS section. Nominations should be submitted by Oct. 30.