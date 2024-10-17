Elite Tea shop opens in Plainfield

Elite Tea, which brands itself as “a little cup of happiness” held its grand opening on Sept. 7.

Signature beverages include lychee smoothies, strawberry and peach smoothies, avocado smoothies, honey red bean smoothies, pineapple and mango smoothies, milk tea, milk tea with Oreo cheese top, brown sugar boba milk tea, strawberry matcha latte, fresh fruit tea, fruit combo green tea, Vietnamese salted coffee, according to the Elite Tea Facebook page.

Elite Tea is located at 13530 S Route 59, Unit 108, Plainfield.

For more information, call 815-782-8233.

