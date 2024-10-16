Will County prosecutors allege threats made to witnesses in New Lenox murder case

Booking photo for Kevin Johnson, 20, of Harvey, on Oct. 11, 2023 at the Will County jail. (Will County Sheriff's Office)

A Will County judge has set limits on who a Harvey man can contact while he awaits trial in a New Lenox murder case after prosecutors alleged that he threatened to harm witnesses.

In a Sept. 11 motion, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Rabenda said communication records from the jail show that Kevin Johnson, 20, has been contacting state witnesses in his first-degree murder case.

Johnson is charged with the murder of Charles Baird, 19, who was mortally wounded in a shooting May 11, 2020, at Circle K gas station, 471 Nelson Road, New Lenox. Baird died May 13, 2020.

Johnson was 16 at the time he was charged with killing Baird. The homicide was the first to occur in New Lenox in about 20 years.

Rabenda’s motion said Johnson has been “instructing individuals outside of the jail” to contact witnesses and their family members for him and to allow him to “speak to these individuals about the matter set for trial.”

“[Johnson] has been communicating directly and through his parties that he knows where the witnesses live and that he is going to cause them harm,” according to Rabenda’s motion.

Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak granted prosecutors’ motion to modify the conditions of Johnson’s bond. She ordered Johnson not to contact anyone other than two family members.

Johnson is expected to appear in court Oct. 25 for a court hearing on motions regarding evidence in the case. His trial is set for Jan. 27.

Prosecutors are seeking to introduce evidence of Johnson’s jail calls, in which he allegedly acknowledged his “presence at the scene and involvement in this crime.”

Prosecutors contend that the jail calls show Johnson’s “attempts to discourage/encourage witness testimony.” They argue that Johnson’s case “will likely become a credibility contest,” and the jail calls are critical evidence for the case.

In recorded jail calls last winter, Johnson allegedly told a defense witness that he was going to beat up a state witness and told another person to contact the brother of a key state witness, according to a motion from Rabenda.

Johnson allegedly wanted the brother of a key state witness to “just plead the [Fifth Amendment],” referring to the constitutional right against self-incrimination, according to Rabenda’s motion.