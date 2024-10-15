Joliet League of Women Voters addressing misinformation’s impact on elections

A "Vote Here' sign sits outside the Will County Office Building onTuesday, March 19, 2024 in Joliet. The Joliet Area League of Women Voters will present "How to Spot Misinformation and Disinformation" on Wednesday in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Registration is not required for a free information program on Wednesday in Joliet about misinformation and disinformation.

The Joliet Area League of Women Voters will present “How to Spot Misinformation and Disinformation” from 6 to 7. p.m. Wednesday at the Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St., Joliet, according to a news release from the Joliet league. The community is welcome to attend, according to the release.

The program will explain the difference between misinformation and disinformation – and how they impact free and fair elections, according to the release. Attendees will also learn how to how to spot misinformation and disinformatin and “what you can do about it,” according to the release.

The event will also be streamed live on Facebook at Facebook Greater Joliet League of Women Voters, according to the release.

The speaker will be Barb Laimins from the League of Women Voters in Wheaton, co-chair of the LWVIL Task Force on Mis/Disinformation, and she serves on the LWV/National Institute for Civic Discourse, according to the release.

For more information, visit lwvil.org.