Herald-News IHSA State golf preview: Everything to know for the girls and boys tournament

Minooka's TJ Quinn tees off during the Ottawa Pirate Invitational golf meet on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Deer Park Golf Course in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the IHSA State Finals for the Hearld-News area’s girls and boys qualifiers.

Class 3A boys

The 3A boys tournament is filled with locals this year, and it starts with the Minooka Indians. While senior TJ Quinn gets a lot of the headlines (he finished tied for third at sectionals with a 72), the entire team has earned a spot at the state tourney.

Michael Kuchar (75 at sectionals), Keegan Reilly (78), Ethan Walsh (79), Luke Purcell (79) and Gabe Ciesielski (84) are all competing at the 3A state tourney after outstanding showings at the Decatur Sectional.

Last year was the first time Minooka qualified for state as a team since 2001. Coach Jeff Petrovic said many people didn’t believe they’d be back this year, but here they are back at it.

“This group has been so solid all season long and accomplished it in so many different ways with so many guys contributing,” Petrovic said. “This has been a complete team effort. Obviously, TJ Quinn has had another remarkable year and deserves a ton of credit, but for the team to get to this point again required guys to step up, and they have.

“We are truly like a family, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Five other locals join Minooka. That includes two golfers from Lincoln-Way Central, sophomore Connor Kelch and senior AJ Ackerson, who both scored 74s at sectionals. Mitchell Fulayter of Joliet Township also scored a 74 and will be competing as well.

Lockport junior Zachary Skrzypiec punched his ticket to state with a 76 at sectionals. Lastly, Plainfield North will have one boy advancing after Casey Sanborn shot 75 at the Oswego Sectional.

The 3A tournament will be held at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday and Saturday.

Plainfield North’s Grace Gilbert tees off on Whitetail Ridge Golf Course's No. 7 at the Plainfield North Class 2A Regional. (Gary Middendorf)

Class 2A girls

Speaking of Plainfield North, what a story the Tigers’ girls team has been this year. Just four years ago, the program was in trouble due to lack of numbers. Now for the first time in program history, the Tigers are going to state.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” coach Matt Meindl said. “To be a part of history is incredible, and I couldn’t be more proud of everyone. Everyone involved made this possible. We’re very lucky to have dedicated players, supportive families and a coaching staff that always wants the best for their players.”

The Tigers went 8-1 in the regular season during Southwest Prairie Conference play to finish third. They went on to finish one stroke shy of winning their regional and took third in the Rockford Sectional. Meindl said the mindset the Tigers have has made achieving anything possible.

“The standard of this program has been set at a high level of competitiveness moving forward,” he said. “We work so hard in what little team practices we have, and our girls know how much work it takes in and out of season to get to that level. This was set by our current seniors who have been in the program all four years and improved immensely due to their hard work and dedication.”

Grace Gilbert (80 at sectionals), Maggie Spencer (84), Kiley Sanborn (87), Annie Halvorsen (92), Brooklynn Griffith (99) and Mia Harmon (103) make up the Plainfield North team.

They won’t be the only ones heading to state in 2A, though. Plainfield East freshman Taylor Miller also made it out of the Sandburg Sectional as an individual with a score of 77. There were even more familiar names and faces in the other 2A sectionals.

Lincoln-Way East is a serious contender to win it all after placing first at the Normal U-High Sectional. The team scored 316, 24 strokes better than second-place O’Fallon, led by Grace Zhang (76), Bella Versetto (78), Maggie Fagan (79), Sarina Nayden (83), Sophia Klapper (83) and Hannah Brown (95). Perhaps most impressive is that while Nayden is a senior, everyone else is a freshman or sophomore.

Lincoln-Way Central sophomore Taylor Bush (82) advanced out of the Normal Sectional as an individual and will also be competing.

Finally, Lockport finished third as a team at the Sandburg Sectional to advance as group. Rheagan Boucher (84), Ally Schaefer (86), Angelica Kwak (88), Natalie Mickelson (90), Addyson Hill (91) and Alyssa Nenoff (91) combined for a 348 for the Porters.

Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur will host the 2A girls.

Class 2A boys

One team and one individual will be heading out of the Lemont Sectional. Lemont finished third as a team with a 304 scored by Joey Scott (69), Aidan Leonard (76), Chase Magolan (76), Matthew Devoy (83), Andrew Barwick (85) and Jack Simpson (87). Providence Catholic’s Alex Hartman (75) will go forward as an individual.

The boys tournament will be held at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Class 1A girls

No teams made it, but two individual girls in 1A will be representing the area Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run in Decatur.

Piper Stenzel of Seneca scored a 94 at the El Paso Sectional, while Dwight’s Isabella Dinelli scored a 96 to advance as well.