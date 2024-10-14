Will County police searching buildings in Crest Hill along Weber Road

Will County sheriff's deputies searching the 19 Wilson School building along Weber Road on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Will County sheriff’s police and Crest Hill police were searching an area along Weber Road, in the region near Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm on Monday afternoon.

Police were searching for people inside a building at 17062 Weber Road about 1 p.m. Monday

“We received a call for an open door to a residence on Weber Road. When deputies arrived, several people fled the residence on foot. One person was caught and we are still looking for several others,” Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said.

Police were called to the scene originally at 19 Wilson School, an old brick building that is a former school house. Officers were telling the people inside the building to come out with their hands up.

Police employed K-9 units to search in the area behind both buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.