October 13, 2024
Will County property transfers: May 15 to Sept. 16, 2024

By Hannah Soukup
Bolingbrook

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Surjit and Raminder Singh, Residence at 2255 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $509,990, Aug. 30.

Stephen Rawnsley to Fenghong Li, Residence at 19 Lily Court, Bolingbrook, $337,000, Aug. 4.

Ingrid Hernandez to Alexander Kenton Falls and Paige Mueller, Residence at 594 Cades Court, Bolingbrook, $385,000, July 30.

Daniel Powers to Michael John Powers, Residence at 646 Timberline Drive, Bolingbrook, $89,000, Aug. 23.

Ayz Properties LLC to Jose A. Martin, Residence at 179 Thornhurst Road, Bolingbrook, $193,000, July 30.

Lee S. Phillips to Mark and Hannah Johnson, Residence at 252 Berkeley Drive, Bolingbrook, $409,000, Jul. 2.

Diann S. Jones to Abrar Ansari and Intesar Ahmed Ansari, Residence at 178 N. Vincent Drive, Bolingbrook, $435,000, June 13.

Adrian Harries Jr to Ramy B. Abd, Residence at 132 Thackeray Drive, Bolingbrook, $300,000, Aug. 10.

Fink & Del Investments LLC to Daniel Luevano and Beatriz Rodriguez, Residence at 300 Hadleigh Road, Bolingbrook, $300,000, Aug. 9.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Wenping Wang, Residence at 763 Sapphire Drive, Bolingbrook, $357,000, June 21.

Steven H. Mathews to Calvin Kavalackal, Residence at 1063 Jennifer Lane, Bolingbrook, $257,000, Aug. 28.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Ricardo M. Espinosa, Residence at 300 Lexington Drive, Bolingbrook, $300,000, Sept. 4.

Joseph W. Kairies Estate to Lech Jan Dergowski Jr., Residence at 313 Rosebud Court, Bolingbrook, $270,000, Aug. 8.

Robert B. Bychowski to Sasidharan Joshi and Supriya Kulathingal Sukumaran, Residence at 5 Pheasant Chase Court, Bolingbrook, $470,000, Aug. 8.

Hevia Trust to Desiree Phelps, Residence at 336 Applewood Drive, Bolingbrook, $355,000, Aug. 6.

Octavio A. Quintero to Kera Christine Bjerga, Residence at 328 Harmony Court, Bolingbrook, $253,000, Aug. 9.

Steven J. Bursik to Andrew Urban and Megan Unsicker, Residence at 350 Lakeview Circle, Bolingbrook, $250,000, Aug. 1.

Fred Yarney to John Abraham, Residence at 118 Periwinkle Lane, Bolingbrook, $449,900, Sept. 4.

RK Property Group Ltd. to Mustafa Mujeeb Syed and Maryam Maryam, Residence at 351 Clubhouse St., Bolingbrook, $553,000, Aug. 16.

Crosstown Builders Inc. to Andrew C. Kunzer and Kayla R. Dogadko, Residence at 144 Queenswood Road, Bolingbrook, $305,000, Aug. 30.

Jose T. Lopez to Jawad Yousuf and Mohammed Sohail Yousuf, Residence at 403 Bradford Place, Bolingbrook, $420,000, Aug. 1.

Braidwood

William Dean Brainard to Matthew Ewert, Residence at 574 N. Center St., Braidwood, $357,000, Sept. 5.

Sandra M. Miller to Tyler Island Machek and Celeste Isabella Seidel, Residence at 131 N. Center St., Braidwood, $193,000, Aug. 22.

Ensure Construction Inc. to Roger and Kendall Lindquist, Residence at 784 Western Ave., Braidwood, $340,000, Aug. 13.

Ensure Construction Inc. to Kenneth Dicristofano, Residence at 798 Western Ave., Braidwood, $339,900, July 15.

Channahon

Skedel Trust to Brandon and Celine Pierce, Residence at 24324 Marble Road, Channahon, $358,000, Sept. 4.

Keith Minor to Luciano and Ofelia Martinez, Residence at 23537 W. McClintock Road, Channahon, $560,000, Sept. 9.

GDP Homes II LLC to Jaclyn K. Calandriello and Joshua T. Ryan, Residence at 24509 S. St. Paul Ave., Channahon, $412,121, Aug. 6.

Crest Hill

James K. Menken to Brian K. and Carol A. Patterson, Residence at 1712 Inner Circle Drive, Crest Hill, $228,000, Sept. 10.

Will County Sheriff to Inga Jurevicius, Residence at 16130 Ontario St., Crest Hill, $211,500, Sept. 12.

Stephanie Alvardo to Ramon Hernandez and Rosa Nely Zarao Perez, Residence at 1824 Root St., Crest Hill, $299,000, Aug. 22.

David Izquierdo to Maria Del Rosario Franco Sanchez, Residence at 2221 Greengold St., Crest Hill, $150,000, July 25.

Elwood

Craig Mancke to Brett A. Stroube, Residence at 19234 W. Eaton Ave., Elwood, $306,000, Aug. 27.

Frankfort

Deborah Larsen to Meghan Reinemann and Mary Jo Snyder, Residence at 21722 Higley Lane, Frankfort, $492,000, Aug. 12.

Ryan McDonald to Robert and Rachel Marie Jolivette, Residence at 21290 Longview Drive, Frankfort, $735,000, Sept. 6.

Guy R. Lonergan to Thomas and Weiwei Eiden, Residence at 561 Aberdeen Road, Frankfort, $750,000, Aug. 16.

Melissa Koff to Fengqun Wu and Xiao Fen Rong, Residence at 7702 W. Galeview Lane, Frankfort, $213,000, Aug. 2.

20121 Hampton LLC to Atoya Steward, Residence at 20121 S. Hampton Court, Frankfort, $201,000, July 30.

Harish Ramdass Prabakaran to Sergio Armando Salas Landeau, Residence at 7751 W. Emerald Court, Frankfort, $287,000, July 8.

Brian Skrabutenas to Vanessa Melgoza, Residence at 21220 S. Hillside Road, Frankfort, $350,000, Aug. 16.

Anthony J. Barone to Luke Lizen and Hannah Grace Rider, Residence at 7956 W. Wheatfield Drive, Frankfort, $380,000, Aug. 23.

Hughes Trust to Mario and Perla Silva, Residence at 800 Overlook Drive, Frankfort, $409,900, July 3.

Nicole Casper to Meghan J. Bednarz, Residence at 7742 W. Kenton Court, Frankfort, $210,000, July 26.

Keith L. Wallace to Richard Mayo, Residence at 7640 Thistlewood Lane, Frankfort, $315,000, June 11.

Brenda S. Hilger to Drew A. Van Buren and Elizabeth J. Lampasona, Residence at 285 Johnson Ave., Frankfort, $340,000, Sept. 5.

Raymond M. Taylor to Cody Esparza and Faith Jeeninga, Residence at 7458 W. Benton Drive, Frankfort, $364,500, Aug. 27.

Margaret Elizabeth Hughes to Andrew P. Harkins and Haley A. Hamann, Residence at 731 Tanglewood Court S, Frankfort, $425,000, Aug. 8.

Logue Trust to Karen Kubida, Residence at 21728 Shilling Court, Frankfort, $535,000, Sept. 13.

Homer Glen

Marth Enterprises Inc. to John C. and Irene S. Davies, Residence at 13258 W. Old Oak Trail 25, Homer Glen, $584,888, Sept. 6.

Zander Trust to Tom L. and Peggy M. Ballew, Residence at 14725 Aster Lane, Homer Glen, $540,000, July 30.

Samuel R. Finlay to Joudeh F. Joudeh, Residence at 16457 S. Kensington Drive, Homer Glen, $690,000, Aug. 19.

Ralph A. Affrunti Trust to Ryan A. Norder, Residence at 13130 W. Meadowview Lane, Homer Glen, $522,000, Aug. 7.

Hasan A. Issa to Hussein Ahmad Alkhattab, Residence at 16040 S. Oak Valley Trail, Homer Glen, $525,000, Aug. 12.

Will County Sheriff to Inga Jurevicius, Residence at 14133 S. Elm St., Homer Glen, $511,000, Aug. 1.

Bradley L. E. Grcevic to Lesbia A. Rodriguez Nwankwo and Okechukwu Nwankwo, Residence at 14412 W. Rathfarn Drive, Homer Glen, $800,000, Sept. 6.

Richard Sliwa to Lawrence A. and Barbara J. Stichweh, Residence at 14130 Sheffield Drive 402, Homer Glen, $351,000, Sept. 9.

Adam Galara to Romere Alvin and Latonya Christine Ellis, Residence at 15525 W. Janas Drive, Homer Glen, $680,000, Aug. 8.

Anthony Mataitis to Andrzej Michalczewski and Barbara Budz, Residence at 14335 S. Saddle Brook Lane, Homer Glen, $405,000, June 27.

Joliet

Terry Lanier to Joseph Delarosa and Cecily M. Lehmann, Residence at 315 Mills Road, Joliet, $215,000, Sept. 13.

Scott Edwards to Joel Sanchez and Esenia Hernandez, Residence at 1916 Mayan Court 11, Joliet, $224,000, Aug. 26.

Will County Sheriff to Jose M. Garcia, Residence at 1836 Venson Lane, Joliet, $140,500, June 28.

John J. Sokoloski to Stephanie and Shane Saldana, Residence at 1405 Addleman St., Joliet, $287,500, July 11.

William F. Burich to Ignacio Barajas, Residence at 121 Dwight Ave., Joliet, $195,000, Aug. 16.

Mary K. Lesko to Luis A. Escorza, Residence at 1426 Frederick St., Joliet, $230,000, July 29.

Douglas Spires to Teresa Monarrez, Residence at 1410 Cleary Ave., Joliet, $222,000, Aug. 29.

Stangle Trust to Pedro and Juana Reyes, Residence at 804 Glenwood Ave., Joliet, $175,000, May 16.

Joseph Steiskal to Kevin A. Morales, Residence at 1414 Waverly Place, Joliet, $180,000, Sept. 5.

Rachel Prado to Ashley Stajura and Elizabeth Kerr, Residence at 2435 Grape St., Joliet, $251,000, Sept. 3.

Christopher G. Kolb to Jonathan P. Anderson and Raissa Anderson, Residence at 1905 Brockway St., Joliet, $378,000, Aug. 26.

Pamela T. Reeves to Davy R. Rivas Jr. and Alexis Rivas, Residence at 1709 Maserati Drive, Joliet, $310,000, Aug. 22.

Tyler R. Aegerter to Yesenia M. Tsakonas, Residence at 1518 N. Prairie Ave., Joliet, $230,000, Aug. 21.

Brandon A. Popovich to Ana Magdalena Hernandez, Residence at 1104 N. May St., Joliet, $227,500, Aug. 23.

Ernest J. Mersch to Daniel L. and Jane A. Fahrner, Residence at 25 Coventry Chase, Joliet, $320,000, Aug. 30.

Will County Sheriff to Israel Udave, Residence at 720 Chase Ave., Joliet, $86,000, Aug. 30.

Martha Galvan to Alvaro Zavala and Carmela Gonzalez, Residence at 708 Summit St., Joliet, $215,000, Sept. 3.

Carlos F. Buell Jr. to Maria Guadalupe Ramirez and Cipriano Ramirez, Residence at 2514 Glenwood Ave., Joliet, $297,500, Sept. 3.

Anthony Baranski to Carlos F. Buell Jr. and Lori Buell, Residence at 2606 Eagle Drive 3, Joliet, $287,400, Sept. 4.

Alejandro Zepeda to Danielle Packard, Residence at 622 Richards St., Joliet, $255,000, Aug. 13.

Louis Martinez Trust to Fernando E. Rodriguez and Ana I. Gomez, Residence at 619 Dover St., Joliet, $170,000, July 23.

Juan Becerra to Diem Triah Pham, Residence at 616 Cornelia St., Joliet, $290,000, Aug. 13.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee to Avelino Contreras Torres and Victoria N. Contreras, Residence at 605 W. Marion St., Joliet, $250,000, Aug. 7.

John Jacobi to Sonia and Sagrario Guerra, Residence at 1222 Roosevelt Ave., Joliet, $251,900, July 23.

Daniel J. Smyk to Matthew Tague, Residence at 24519 W. Lancelot Lane, Joliet, $300,000, Aug. 13.

Debra J. Hatchett to Jessie Rafael Sanchez, Residence at 2409 Meridian Drive, Joliet, $322,000, Sept. 11.

Janet Herrera to Gladys M. Trejo Terrazas, Residence at 519 S. Desplaines St., Joliet, $215,000, Aug. 27.

Ian Wesely to Adetoyese and Olabisi Oduola, Residence at 1306 Norley Ave., Joliet, $300,000, Aug. 26.

Ashley R. Horvath to Keith and Laura Fiala, Residence at 3516 Timberlake Drive, Joliet, $400,000, Aug. 19.

Morgan K. Drdak to Michael J. Mason, Residence at 802 Westminster Road, Joliet, $71,000, May 15.

Delfa Investments Company Inc. to Nathan Lopez and Emily Mendez, Residence at 1215 Rowell Ave., Joliet, $202,000, July 12.

Adan Guerrero to Katilyn Fox, Residence at 132 Earl Ave., Joliet, $220,000, Aug. 30.

Robert A. Bailey to Anthony Hohlastos, Residence at 1204 Ryehill Court, Joliet, $417,000, Sept. 3.

U.S. Bank National Association Trustee to Alfredo and Vicki Guzman, Residence at 1200 Kinsey Ave., Joliet, $109,000, Aug. 28.

Thomas Papesh to Danny Tan Dang and Benjamin Tran, Residence at 504 Ruby St., Joliet, $323,000, June 13.

Lemont

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Bradley John Bremer and Anne Bremer, Residence at 12413 Portrush Lane, Lemont, $548,500, July 19.

Regina K. Butera to Gustavo Arroyo Chavez, Residence at 14427 W. Hickory Ave., Lemont, $459,000, Aug. 15.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to George A. Parhas and Betty Parhas, Residence at 12429 Portrush Lane, Lemont, $719,500, Aug. 14.

Kaitlyn Jones to Manpreet Singh, Residence at 11140 Tuscany Court, Lemont, $770,000, Aug. 15.

Lockport

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Jasmine M. Dobbs and Tawana Barnes, Residence at 16638 S. Sun Meadow Drive, Lockport, $634,300, Sept. 16.

Mitchell J. Royer to Maxx Murtaugh, Residence at 704 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, $245,000, Sept. 9.

Ronald N. Lanham to Jessica Maldonado and Art Arrendondo, Residence at 424 E. 18th St., Lockport, $310,000, Aug. 21.

Christopher J. Rapcan to Ronald and Jacqueline Neidhart, Residence at 17513 W. Caspian Circle, Lockport, $455,000, Aug. 29.

Tammy Bianchi to Michael Finn, Residence at 3316 Concord Court, Lockport, $400,000, Aug. 21.

Zachary Bayless to Gregory W. Lynch, Residence at 313 Laurie Drive, Lockport, $290,000, Sept. 9.

Joseph Karczewski to Alexander Jacob Reils, Residence at 800 Madison St. 2E, Lockport, $235,000, July 8.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Mason M. Siwa and Tracy Nguyen, Residence at 16634 S. Sun Meadow Drive, Lockport, $550,300, Sept. 16.

Douglas J. Borowski to Guillermo Mendoza and Gabriela M. Garibay Carbajal, Residence at 2711 Lawrence Ave., Lockport, $259,900, July 15.

Manhattan

Justin Halm to Brandon Cook and Brittany Mann, Residence at 145 Kay St., Manhattan, $340,000, Sept. 10.

Mokena

Lolita A. Chavez to Arthur and Deborah Ziesmer, Residence at 11030 Quail Drive, Mokena, $360,000, July 29.

Michael Brown to Anna Villarejo Ruiz and Vuong Quang Duong, Residence at 11358 Hummingbird Lane, Mokena, $485,000, Aug. 5.

Thomas M. Roe to Gretchen Pfeffer, Residence at 10025 Cambridge Drive, Mokena, $320,000, Sept. 5.

Daniel M. Payson to Ricardo Antonio Tijerina and Stephanie Schweitzer, Residence at 19605 Redwood Lane, Mokena, $272,500, Sept. 6.

Edward N. Chapman to Vincent Michael Marchio, Residence at 19859 Lakeview Way, Mokena, $280,000, Aug. 21.

New Lenox

Jacob A. Ipema to Samuel Diehl, Residence at 318 W. Haven Ave., New Lenox, $325,000, Aug. 22.

Robert A. Pierson Trust to Joseph Daniel and Sara Lilia Wanta, Residence at 330 Ashley Drive, New Lenox, $579,000, Aug. 27.

Patrick M. Dalton to Mark Wright and Kimberly Scalise, Residence at 769 Stacey Drive, New Lenox, $622,000, Aug. 9.

Josh Sours to Tadas and Paulina Radzevicius, Residence at 671 Vanderbilt Drive, New Lenox, $495,000, Aug. 18.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee to Adam R. and Tamela R. Glens, Residence at 1104 Donald Court, New Lenox, $580,000, Sept. 13.

Bohne Trust to James and Karen Fitzgerald, Residence at 160 Batson Court, New Lenox, $281,000, Sept. 5.

Cheyenne N. Novak to Philip Erickson, Residence at 604 Southgate Road, New Lenox, $330,000, Sept. 5.

Paver Trust to Bradley Baran and Kaitlin Engle, Residence at 1209 Andrea Drive, New Lenox, $386,000, Aug. 19.

Hud to Anthony J. Winters, Residence at 309 E Woodlawn Road, New Lenox, $287,500, Sept. 6.

Donald E. Oram to David Henson, Residence at 209 Tall Grass Road, New Lenox, $385,000, Sept. 5.

Plainfield

Adekola Adediji to Charles R. Kerr, Residence at 5813 Lake Pointe Drive, Plainfield, $340,000, Aug. 1.

Sagar P. Mehta to Andrew John Molen Lena and Angelee Fame Ramal Lena, Residence at 24312 Leski Lane, Plainfield, $345,000, Aug. 2.

Karen B. Foster to Liviu Gurin, Residence at 24254 Leski Lane, Plainfield, $355,000, July 23.

Artiom Covalciuc to Rashidi Kitete and Mary Pahuni, Residence at 4305 Blackthorn Drive, Plainfield, $510,000, Aug. 27.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Harish Kumar Lohar and Ritika Chouhan, Residence at 12846 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $725,150, Sept. 6.

Aaron J. Vickers to Abdul Subhan Moin Syed and Bushra Yousuf Khan, Residence at 12459 S. Compass Ave., Plainfield, $575,000, Sept. 11.

Marian M. Wos to Beksultan Abdibaitov, Residence at 2115 Stafford Court, Plainfield, $415,000, Aug. 21.

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Manuel Reveles and Eduardo Ramos Reveles, Residence at 2016 Legacy Pointe Blvd., Plainfield, $489,990, Aug. 29.

Joel L. Lagonero to Tyler Thomas Busby and Catherine Busby, Residence at 12125 Winterberry Lane, Plainfield, $667,000, Sept. 5.

Andrea Mora to Sarah E. Heldt and Curtis W. Carrithers, Residence at 5116 Brighton Lane, Plainfield, $405,000, Aug. 20.

AP Homes LLC to Clayton T. Dokmo, Residence at 12514 Shenandoah Trail, Plainfield, $530,829, Sept. 4.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Sarada Devi Nallajaru and Sreenu Babu Nallajaru, Residence at 25724 W. Rocky Creek Road, Plainfield, $605,000, Sept. 16.

Hardison Joint Trust to Scott J. Polan and Stephanie Polan, Residence at 16449 Spangler Road, Plainfield, $395,000, Aug. 21.

PB&J Trust to Dai Khanh Trang Bui, Residence at 25006 Blue Iris Court S, Plainfield, $570,000, July 29.

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Jagdeep S. Samra, Residence at 14743 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $514,990, Sept. 11.

Jeffrey Speicher to Hai Van Ho and Hoa Thi Truong, Residence at 13715 S. Lake Drive, Plainfield, $627,500, Sept. 4.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Sara Pedicini, Residence at 25530 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $601,460, Aug. 28.

Alphonse A. Alletto to Clement and Loretta Brown, Residence at 21337 W. Juniper Lane, Plainfield, $260,000, Aug. 6.

Allan Mazany to Florita J. and Jaime E. Flores, Residence at 2620 Cedar Breaks Court, Plainfield, $350,000, Aug. 30.

Richard A. Cameron to Jina Amir Amosis Hanna, Residence at 14225 S. Napa Circle, Plainfield, $280,000, Aug. 15.

Joni L. Rahn to Monica J. Hamilton, Residence at 20901 W. Snowberry Lane, Plainfield, $311,500, Aug. 28.

Michael J. Martin to Nigel and Ronda Ishmael, Residence at 3103 Twin Falls Drive, Plainfield, $428,000, Aug. 2.

Ruhullah Quadri Mohammed to Nisar A. Alvi, Residence at 5002 Montauk Drive, Plainfield, $290,000, July 29.

Raymond Leseckas to Curtis Jones and Patrice Betts, Residence at 13910 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, $270,000, Aug. 15.

Robert F. Staeger to Adrianne Rooney, Residence at 14614 Patriot Square Drive W, Plainfield, $271,000, Sept. 3.

Romeoville

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Sherin John and John Tobin Philip, Residence at 626 Superior Drive, Romeoville, $485,000, Aug. 26.

Kathy M. Young to Matias Martinez and Nataly Cajamarca, Residence at 233 Pell Ave., Romeoville, $292,000, Aug. 17.

KYC Investment Inc. to Samuel Gyimah, Residence at 801 Harris Lane, Romeoville, $309,000, July 25.

Judith A. Troiola to Nicholas Reams and Tasha Hudson, Residence at 214 Pell Ave., Romeoville, $259,000, Sept. 4.

Miriam Ruiz to Natalia Fidowicz and Daniel Bahena Murillo, Residence at 802 Six Pines Drive, Romeoville, $235,000, Aug. 29.

Ted L. Main to Jaime Murillo Jr. and Jaime Murillo, Residence at 315 Fremont Ave., Romeoville, $255,000, Aug. 15.

Efrem Lee Jr. to Gustavo and Leticia Lopez, Residence at 1939 W. Ashbrooke Road, Romeoville, $405,000, Aug. 26.

Arturo Aranda to Nallely Ruiz and Enrique Flores, Residence at 521 Amherst Ave., Romeoville, $270,000, Aug. 28.

Sameir Saba to Salim and Nazia A. Khan, Residence at 156 Amberleigh Drive, Romeoville, $405,000, Sept. 5.

Melodee L. Sculfield to Shanika Thompson and George Gyamfi, Residence at 301 Hale Ave., Romeoville, $260,000, Aug. 9.

Kathryn E. Zasadzinski to Clifford Dee and Julia Marie Smith, Residence at 1584 Saugatuk Court, Romeoville, $369,000, Aug. 27.

Stanislaw Bac to Angellic A. Ross, Residence at 390 Zinnia Drive, Romeoville, $378,000, Aug. 8.

McVey Properties LLC to Jennifer Destefano, Residence at 501 Honeytree Drive, Romeoville, $275,000, Aug. 22.

Daniel J. Pomatto to Victor Varela Olvera, Residence at 509 Montrose Drive, Romeoville, $262,000, Aug. 20.

Shorewood

Michael Alvarado to Beth Ann Corsetti, Residence at 1103 Geneva St., Shorewood, $500,000, Aug. 17.

Bernard Burns to Edward E. Clemans Jr., Residence at 409 Arrowhead Drive, Shorewood, $285,000, Aug. 23.

Debra S. Phillips to Afzal Khan and Iram Ishrat, Residence at 1719 Parkside Drive, Shorewood, $246,000, Aug. 20.

Marvo Trust to Aurimas Gestautas, Residence at 24223 W. McDonald Court, Shorewood, $340,000, Aug. 28.

Jacob Kobart to Johnie Horn Jr., Residence at 506 Sean Drive, Shorewood, $335,000, Aug. 30.

Allen R. Checca to Elizabeth Bollero, Residence at 701 Glory Drive, Shorewood, $455,000, Aug. 30.

Donald H. Berg to Stefanie Pacheco and George Gaspar, Residence at 205 Huntington Court, Shorewood, $266,000, Sept. 4.

Wilmington

Michael P. Murphy to Mark and Heather Hobbs, Residence at 1502 Janet Drive, Wilmington, $500,000, Aug. 29.

Gregory H. Lloyd to Kimberly J. Hughes, Residence at 171 Eon Lane, Wilmington, $123,000, Sept. 9.

Isela M. Ortiz to Kristan K. Scheel, Residence at 649 S. Outer Drive, Wilmington, $149,000, Sept. 9.

Stack Trust to Donald and Cecelia Pickard, Residence at 279 Fossil Ridge Road, Wilmington, $279,900, Aug. 21.

Grundy Bank Trustee to Brendon Shirey, Residence at 616 Van Buren St., Wilmington, $162,500, Aug. 2.

Jeffrey J. Ringle to Daniel J. Pomatto, Residence at 608 E. Baltimore St., Wilmington, $239,800, Aug. 21.

Tony A. Wilhelmi to Alexander Robert Wilhelmi, Residence at 34331 S. Maple Terrace, Wilmington, $256,000, Aug. 30.

Shelly Ann Parsley to Juan Guzman, Residence at 20881 W. Angle Road, Wilmington, $95,000, Sept. 6.

