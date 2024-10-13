Richards Street, I-80 rebuild in Joliet begins Monday

Beginning Monday, Oct. 14, Richards Street in Joliet will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Colburn and Fifth avenues. (Santokh Kochar/Getty Images)

Work will begin Monday on the rebuilding and improvements to Richards Street, between Colburn and Fifth avenues, in Joliet, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The $20 million project will rebuild the road and rehabilitate the bridge carrying Richards Street over Hickory Creek, and also will include the installation of new noise barriers adjacent to Interstate 80, according to IDOT.

Beginning Monday, Richards Street will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Colburn and Fifth avenues. Drivers should expect various lane shifts on both sides of Richards Street and overnight lane closures on I-80, according to IDOT.

Starting Monday, Oct. 21, the ramps to and from Richards Street and I-80 will be closed through the end of construction, anticipated to be completed fall 2025. Motorists should follow the posted detours, according to IDOT.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion.

Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety.

The projected $1.3 billion project is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of 2028.

For more information visit I80will.org.