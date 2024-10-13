Lincoln-Way East volleyball takes 3rd at St. Charles East Scholastic Cup: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
The Lincoln-Way East volleyball team took third at the prestigious St. Charles East Scholastic Cup.
In bracket play Saturday, Lincoln-Way East beat Hinsdale Central 25-22, 25-19 in the quarterfinals. Kyndal James and Tamia Maddox (7 digs) each had six kills, while Maggie Simon had 12 assists, Brooklyn Ritter had 10 assists and eight digs and Stella Drozd had 15 digs.
The Griffins then dropped a 25-19, 25-21 decision to Normal West. Alaina Pollard had eight kills and two blocks to lead the way, while Maddox had seven kills, Drozd had 12 digs, Simon had 12 assists and Ritter had nine assists.
In the third-place match, Lincoln-Way East (23-4) topped Oswego 25-20, 25-23. Pollard had eight kills and three blocks, while Maddox had seven kills and seven digs. Kolby Ross added seven kills and a block, while Drozd had 16 digs, Simon had 17 assists and Ritter had 12 assists.
Joliet West (21-5) won the Silver Division bracket. In Saturday’s quarterfinals, the Tigers topped Lake Park 25-16, 25-11, they beat Geneva 27-25, 23-25, 15-12 in the semifinals and beat Prairie Ridge 25-22, 12-25, 15-12 in the title match.
Leading the way for the Tigers were Lexie Grevengoed (41 kills, 35 digs), Eden Eyassu (37 kills, 34 digs), Julia Adams (65 assists, 19 digs), Lina Govoni (48 assists, 29 digs, 16 blocks), Faith Jordan (12 blocks), Mady Gant (13 blocks), and Sidney Barlog (38 digs).
Romeoville finished fourth in the Silver Division, beating Edwardsville 25-16, 26-24 in the in the quarterfinals before losing to Prairie Ridge 25-19, 16-25, 15-12 in the semifinals and to Geneva 25-23, 22-25, 15-13 in the third-place match.
Montini Tournament: Lincoln-Way Central secured wins against Walter Payton and Walther Christian, earning a spot in the Silver Bracket. After defeating Whitney Young, the Knights (13-14) advanced to the Silver Bracket championship against Oak Lawn, but came up just short. Central finished in sixth place overall in the tournament.
Leading the Knights were Ava Birmingham (8 aces, 40 digs), Mya Donnelly (31 kills, 6 aces, 21 digs, 4 blocks), Kaitlyn Hedrich (12 kills, 9 aces, 104 assists, 29 digs, 3 blocks), and Penny Smith (39 kills, 3 aces, 6 assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks).
FLAG FOOTBALL
Bolingbrook Regional: Romeoville defeated Valley View District rival Bolingbrook 14-12 to win the regional title. The Spartans advance to play Hillcrest at Tuesday’s Rich Township Sectional semifinal.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Jimmy Daniels Invitational: At Rich South, Lincoln-Way East took first in the 16-team event with 64 points, while Joliet West (94) was fourth, Bolingbrook (102) was fifth and Romeoville (366th) 13th.
The Griffins were led by Sean Hanrahan (4th place, 15:47.50), Brendan Hanrahan (6th, 16:02.70), Logan Kessling (14th, 16:27.50), Nathan Schroers (18th, 16:36.70) and Rohail Chaudhary (22nd, 16:48.70).
Joliet West was paced by Julian Esquivel (5th, 15:56.70), Raejon Williams (16th, 16:34.00), Casey Koerner (17th, 16:34.60), Lucas Houlihan (25th, 16:51.60 and Bryce Gayton (32nd, 17:12.60).
Bolingbrook was led by Jason Vervack (10th, 16:16.80), Nikolas Maldonado (11th, 16:18.10), Carlos Garcia (24th, 16:51.50, Andres Lopez (29th, 17:06.00) and Tyshawn Harris (30th, 17:06.20).
Romeoville was led by Danny Alvarez (37th, 17:19.60), Jacob Alvarado (80th, 19:43.30), Ricardo Hernandez (81st, 19:46.40), Aldo Rodriguez (87th, 20:09.50) and Francisco Gonzalez (96th, 21:30.70).
Colonel Madden Mad Dash: At Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way West won the seven-team event with 24 points, while Providence Catholic (126) was sixth.
Leading the Warriors were Nicholas Dul (1st, 16:04.01), Hunter Spee (3rd, 16:14.47), Anthony Lusciatti (6th, 17:06.90), Parker Ethridge (8th, 17:18.60) and John Kennedy (10th, 17:37.98).
The Celtics were paced by Kyle Szafranski (9th, 17:25.15), Vince Murphy (22nd, 18:38.96), Charlie Shafer (30th, 19:19.22), Christian Stepien (41st, 20:24.46) and Ryan Curley (45th, 20:54.08).
Prairie Central/Pontiac Invitational: Morris took first in the 12-team event with 49 points. Morris was led by the 1-2-3 finish of Cuyler Swanson (15:36.59), Everett Swanson (15:59.08) and Nikita Hovious (16:00.79), as well as Brodie Peterson (16th, 17:11.62) and Chase McConnell (27th, 17:37.72).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Jimmy Daniels Invitational: At Rich South, Lincoln-Way East took first place with 38 points, while Bolingbrook (128) was fifth and Joliet West (164) was sixth.
Leading the Griffins were Eliana Kaitei (1st, 18:33.10), Kara Waishwell (3rd, 19:12.20), Olivia Mancini (10th, 20:01.70), Nora DeFrank (14th, 20:19.30) and Emily Creech (16th, 20:25.50).
Bolingbrook was led by Eniyah Emery (11th, 20:05.00), Charlotte Halfar (24th, 20:44.20), Arielle Manas (26th, 20:48.50), Ivette Quintana (39th, 22:01.20) and Kamila Torres-Huerta (41st, 22:37.00).
Joliet West’s top runners were Kendall Santerelli (20th, 20:31.70), Annaiyeh Deltoro (31st, 21:20.90), Asia Kocheva (37th, 21:56.90), Bailey Williams (40th, 22:06.10) and Vielka Mancera (54th, 24:09.70).
Colonel Madden Mad Dash: At Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way West took first in the seven-team event with 34 points. The Warriors were led by Chloe Miller (1st, 19:35.34), Sophia Mikolajczak (4th, 20:47.11), Celest Reiling (7th, 21:08.22), Mia Klosowski (10th, 21:37.94) and Kylie Ludwig (12th, 21:54.18).
Prairie Central/Pontiac Invitational: Morris (67) took second out of 10 teams. Morris was led by race winner Makensi Martin (19:23.34), Ava Conley (9th, 20:15.49), Leah Ortiz (14th, 20:28.02), Danica Martin (21st, 21:13.52) and Hope Emmerich (22nd, 21:16.84).
GIRLS TENNIS
SouthWest Suburban Conference Tournament: Lincoln-Way East won the title with 40 points, followed by Lincoln-Way West (36). The Warriors were led by Emily Tigchelaar (No. 1 singles, 3rd place), Lily Kulhan (No. 2 singles, 1st), Sydney Rutkowski (No. 3 singles, 1st) and Gwen Baker and Gianna DePersia (No. 3 doubles, 3rd).
BOYS SOCCER
Joliet Central 2, Crete-Monee 0: Ricardo Camacho scored both goals for the Steelmen (6-11-4).
Lincoln-Way East 1, Plainfield East 1: Lincoln-Way East scored early on a goal by Ben Hainzinger off an assist from Owen Bohren, but Plainfield East tied it on a late penalty kick.