No arrests yet in Joliet shooting that damaged vehicle

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet police have not yet made any arrests in connection with a shooting that damaged a vehicle in a northwest section of the city that’s close to Interstate 55.

Officers learned of the shooting after responding to a report of a fight about 8:20 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 3000 block of Indian Springs Court, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they learned that a resident in the area had become involved in a physical altercation with a man wearing a ski mask, English said.

“During the altercation, it is believed that the resident observed a handgun in the suspect’s vehicle, and the resident then fled back into their home,” English said.

The suspect fled the area, English said.

“Following the fight, it was discovered that a parked Infinity Q20 [vehicle] appeared to have been struck by numerous rounds of gunfire,” English said.

Officers found the owner of the vehicle and believe the shooting may have occurred about 3 a.m. that morning, English said.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, English said.

Police are asking anyone with video or information about the shooting to call the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.