Lockport church hosting National Coming Out Day Resource Fair today

The First Congregational Church of Lockport UCC in Lockport will hold a National Coming Out Day Resource Fair today and a play this evening.

The event is hosted by the Queering The Binary Foundation, First Congregational Church of Lockport UCC and The Prideful Path Project.

Both events take place at the First Congregational Church of Lockport UCC, located at 700 E. 9th St. in Lockport.

The LGBT2SQIA+ Resource Fair will allow attendees to “shop” for free clothing and books and obtain local resources.

Then from 7:30 to 9 p.m., the Mosaic Players will perform “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche.” Admission is free.

This is an ADA-compliant and COVID-conscious event.

For more information, visit the National Coming Out Day Resource Fair on Facebook.