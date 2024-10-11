Expect delays on I-55 near Channahon this weekend

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

Motorists need to look out for extended weekend lane closures and delays along Interstate 55 in Will County this weekend.

At 7 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, through 5 a.m. Monday, there will be lane closures in both directions of I-55 approaching the Des Plaines River bridge in Channahon, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

At least one lane in each direction will remain open, but major travel delays are expected, according to IDOT. Alternative routes are encouraged.

To bypass excessive backups and congestion, IDOT recommends using Route 47 and Interstate 80 as alternative routes.

Digital message boards are installed in advance of the work zone to display real-time traffic information.

To complete the work, one additional extended weekend lane closure will be required, as weather permits, according to IDOT.