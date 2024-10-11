Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in shooting of Joliet man

A Chicago man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Joliet man last weekend.

Kendrick Pullen, 21, Chicago, was arrested Friday by Joliet police and charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the Oct. 5 death of Everett Cole in the 800 block of Wenberg Street, according to Joliet police.

During their investigation of the shooting, Joliet Police Detectives “quickly identified Pullen as a suspect,” according to a statement from Joliet police.

Pullen was located in a vehicle that was stopped on Wednesday evening and he was transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning, according to police.

On Friday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Pullen who was taken into custody and processed at the Joliet Police Department, before being transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, according to police. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, police said.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Cole, who lost his life to such a selfish and unnecessary act of violence. The swift identification and apprehension of a suspect in this case is a direct result of the professionalism, dedication, and teamwork demonstrated by our Detectives and Officers,” Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said in a written statement.

“The successful resolution of this case is not merely the result of law enforcement efforts, but a testament to the bond between our police department and the community we serve,” he stated.