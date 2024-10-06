Man shot to death in Joliet Saturday afternoon

A man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds outside a residence late Saturday afternoon.

Joliet police did not release the identity of the man only to say he was 42 years old and that he died after being transported to Silver Cross Hospital.

Officers responded to shots fired at about 3:49 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Wenberg Street, according to a news release Joliet police. Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old male who had sustained multiple gunshots laying near the entrance of a residence, police said.

Officers immediately rendered medical assistance until the arrival of Joliet Fire Department paramedics, police said. The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers and detectives conducted an extensive canvass of the scene, police said, and found spent shell casings nearby. No other victims were located and a motive for the shooting is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.