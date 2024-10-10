Joliet’s Bicentennial Park Theatre puts on murder mystery this weekend

Katherine Carl portrays the first murder victim in Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced." Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet will host Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Director is Elana Carmine.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The play is family-friendly, although young children might “find it a bit talky,” according to a release announcing the performances from Bicentennial Park.

Jan Novotny portrays Miss Marple in Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced." Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-13 at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

During intermission, “take a ‘stab’ at naming the murderer for a chance to win a trick or treat, according to the release.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students and may be purchased online or at the door.

The lobby opens one hour before each performance for tickets, cash bar and light refreshments.

For more tickets and more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

Miss Marple (Jan Novotny) meets Inspector Inspector Dermot Craddock (Tom Novotny, real life husband to Jan Novotny) in Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced." Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-13 at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

Shorewood cafe hosts Masquerade and Dinner

Critical Grind Board Game Café in Shorewood will host its second annual “Murder Mystery Dinner: Masquerade and Dinner” on Friday, Oct. 18.

Tickets are $50 a person and only 20 tickets will be sold. Attendees must be 21 or older.

The event includes a three-course, buffet-style dinner with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Ticket holders will receive an email with their character assignment.

Critical Grind is located at 852 Sharp Drive, # L, Shorewood.

For tickets and more information, visit criticalgrind.com/events.