Enjoy trout fishing, a costume hike at Will County forest preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a Trout Season Celebration on Oct. 19 at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Oct. 14. Online registration is available on the event calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Trout Season Celebration: 6 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Take part in trout season by finding a spot along the two stocked lakes. Stop by the Tackle Box bait shop for a free hot chocolate, tea or coffee and a doughnut. Trout stamps can be purchased at the bait shop. Free, all ages.

Playing Dead: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Ladybugs, opossums, hognose snakes, mallard ducks and others all play dead. Discover which creatures use this form of defense, and practice your own version with games and crafts. Then, go on a short hike to try to discover these critters. Free, ages 6 or older. Register by Oct. 18.

Fishing for Trash: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Check in at the Tackle Box bait shop for buckets and grabbers to remove fishing line and debris that can harm wildlife. Fill the bucket, and return it for a treat. Free, all ages.

Take It Outside Meetup: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Hammel Woods – Route 59 access, Shorewood. Get to know other Take It Outside Challenge participants and maybe complete some missions together. Free, all ages.

Moonlight Masquerade: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Dress in costume and hike 1.5 miles along a glowing night trail. Earn treats by taking part in games and challenges that put the creepy in creepy crawlies. Enjoy the beverage of your choice. For alcohol, beer or wine only. Ages 21 or older; $5 per person. Register by Oct. 22.

Curiosity Cabinets Unlocked: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. An interpretive naturalist will give a presentation on how natural collections morph into museums. Bring your own “curiosity” (a pretty rock, fossil, seashell, Grandma’s 19th-century broach etc.) to display during the presentation and to make a group “cabinet.” Personal items will be returned. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Oct. 25.