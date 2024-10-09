Will County vaccination clinics are open, residents urged to get latest COVID shot

The Will County Health Department Immunization Clinic has the 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine at all three of its locations for all residents age six months and older. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

The Will County Health Department is encouraging residents to get the new 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine that is now available.

The WCHD Immunization Clinic has the COVID-19 vaccines at all three of its locations for all residents age six months and older. At this time, the county is offering the Moderna(mRNA) vaccine the following locations:

Joliet at the Main Office of the Will County Health Department, 501 Ella Ave.

Monee at the Eastern Branch Office, 5601 W. Monee-Manhattan Road

Bolingbrook at the Northern Branch Office, 323 Quadrangle Drive

Vaccines are available to residents with Medicaid or Medicare. Limited private insurance plans are also accepted while low-cost vaccines are available for the uninsured or underinsured, according to the county health department.

For additional information or to make an appointment at any of our three locations, please call the WCHD Immunization Clinic at 815-740-8143. Walk-ins will be accommodated, while appointments will be seen promptly, according to the county health department.

The 2024-255 vaccine, which focuses on the Omicron variant KP.2 strain, was recently granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone ages six months and older get the 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine.