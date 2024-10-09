Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox on lockdown

The New Lenox Police Department is currently investigating a threat that was made on a social media platform regarding Providence Catholic High School.

The police department posted the information on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

“Officers are on scene, inside the school, the matter is being investigated. The school is currently on lock down. Everyone is safe at this time. There does not appear to be a credible threat. More information will be put out as the investigation unfolds,” the police department posted on Facebook,