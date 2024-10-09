Ascension Joliet nurses rally around fired union steward

Kaitlynd French (center) stands with fellow Ascension St. Joseph -Joliet nurses Mary Sue Bulger and Beth Corsetti at a St. Joseph Nurses Association rally outside the hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Jessie Molloy)

Joliet — St. Joseph Nurses Association members held a press conference and protest in Joliet demanding the reinstatement of their local union steward on Tuesday after she was let go from her position as an oncology nurse at Ascension St. Joseph—Joliet.

The nurses association announced Ascension termination of Kaitlynd French, a member of the Nurses Association Executive Board at Ascension St. Joseph – Joliet hospital, and their intention to protest it in a statement on Oct. 3, calling it “a clear violation of the nurses’ newly ratified contract and protected right to representation.”

French, who noted she has two young children and a stay-at-home-father husband she supports, was let go earlier that morning over Zoom after seven years at the hospital.

French said that she had been placed on unpaid leave for 10 days before her firing as an investigation was ongoing, even though Ascension’s own policy states that investigations should take about three business days.

The union and French, who is also a named plaintiff in an ongoing class-action lawsuit the union members have brought against Ascension for alleged wage theft, said the official reason for the investigation was because she left the unit floor during her shift to attend a disciplinary meeting with another nurse as her role as a union steward.

“What I did was perfectly normal,” French said. “I’ve been a member of the [SJNA] Executive Board for two years and I’ve left my unit multiple times to attend meetings. I was still in the building and had my phone on me if there was an emergency.”

The protesting union members said the termination amounted to retaliation for French’s role representing other union members and for her continued criticism of the hospital’s management.

Kaitlynd French (right center) stands with Joliet City Council member Suzanna Ibarra (left center) and other nurses union members outside Ascension St. Joseph – Joliet on Tuesday, Oct, 8, 2024. The union was protesting the recent termination of French. (Jessie Molloy)

“Retaliation against nursing staff is against the Hospital Licensing Act and is a labor violation,” said French. “I’ve been speaking out about the conditions at the hospital and the toll it’s taken on patient care, and each time I spoke out I was disciplined within a couple weeks. At this point I think they were looking for an excuse to dismiss me.”

Some of the issues French said she has spoken out against include the hospital’s ongoing staffing shortages and what she alleged resulted in Ascension’s “on-and-off” closures of multiple units within the hospital over the last two years—including the surgical center and the pediatric unit.

The union has also alleged that French is not the first union member to be unfairly disciplined by Ascension in recent months for “discussing workplace conditions with coworkers.”

When reached for comment about French’s firing on Oct. 3, the hospital’s Senior Director of External Communications Olga Solares said, “Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet is committed to protecting the rights and privacy of our associates. In accordance with our policies, we do not comment on individual personnel matters.”

About two dozen nurses and community members came out to the protest Tuesday afternoon in front of the hospital to demand French be reinstated and for the Ascension and the hospital’s soon-to-be new owner Prime HealthCare—which is the in the process of purchasing St. Joseph – Joliet along with eight other Illinois Ascension facilities $375 million—to reopen the closed units and “stop union busting.”

“Kaitlynd has stuck up for every single nurse in this hospital,” said SJNA Executive Board member Beth Corsetti. “Now we need to be there for her. We’re gonna stand up, fight back, and not lay down and take it.”

Along with members of the Illinois Nurses Association, Joliet City Council members Suzanna Ibarra and Jan Quillman were in attendance, along with retired members of the Southland Friends of Labor Executive Board: retired State Rep. Al Riley, Will County Coroner Laurie Summers (a registered nurse), former Will County Board member and retired steel worker Mark Ferry, and Mike Schauer of Sprinkler Fitters Local #281.

St. Joseph's nurses and members of the community rally outside Ascension St. Joseph-Joliet hospital demanding nurse Kaitlynd French's job be reinstated on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Jessie Molloy)

“I’m so appreciative of everyone who has come out today,” French said. “It means a lot to have people be supportive and shows we really stand together, which is what it means to be a union.”

Tuesday’s action follows a year of contentious contract negotiations between the hospital and the nurses’ union which included several walkouts.

The hospital declared the negotiations had reached an impasse in January and that it would implement its “last, best, and final offer” in March. The union objected to this, but eventually approved a slightly modified version of the deal in May.

During and following the contract struggles, SJNA has filed more than a dozen Unfair Labor Practice charges against Ascension with the National Labor Relations Board.

As a result of the ongoing conflicts with the hospital administration INA Union Representative Alec Ramsay-Smith said the union is “cautiously optimistic” about the sale of the hospital to Prime, and encouraged union members to attend the upcoming meeting of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on Oct. 29 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

“We need a partner who can be here for a long time,” he said. “We want this sale to happen, but we can’t have the sale with the way this hospital has been running, so we want groups out in force to talk about it.”

Ramsey-Smith acknowledged that Prime HeathCare is a for-profit organization, but said the union is “going to take them at their word” that they plan to invest in the hospital.

“We look forward to having a productive relationship to make this the hospital Joliet deserves,” he concluded.