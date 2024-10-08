Joliet neighborhood park gets boost with $25,000 grant from Canadian National

Arborist Jim Teiber (from left), Joliet City Planner Jayne Bernhard and arborist Rita Renwick are presented with several awards by American in Bloom Executive Director Laura Kunkle at the rededication of the Gardens and Arbors along North 129th Infantry Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The city held a rededication of Joliet’s Gardens and Arbors on 129th Infantry Drive Tuesday, thanks to a $25,000 grant from Canadian National.

The city applied for the grant and was awarded the funds through Canadian National’s EcoConnexions From the Ground Up program, which is being used to plant native flowers and grasses along the pond’s walking path, according to a news release from the city.

Canadian National has an intermodal facility in Joliet. The CN grant program supports “collaborative community greening projects that enhance landscapes, improve quality of life, and promote environmental stewardship” in communities neighboring CN rail lines, the city said in the release.

Joliet City Councilman Pat Mudron speaks at the rededication of the Gardens and Arbors along North 129th Infantry Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The grants are administered by the nonprofit organization America in Bloom, which serves as a program partner and provides technical assistance, according to the release.

“It is only fitting that we are here today to once again enhance the beauty of this park, which is a central part of this area of the city, particularly for residents in the Glenwood Manor, Fountaindale, and Northfield subdivisions,” council member Pat Mudron said in the release. “The grant also includes improvements to the Chicago Street medians between McDonough and Washington Street.”

The Garden and Arbors on Infantry Drive was created over 20 years ago. It is the only water feature owned by the city and provides stormwater detention for neighboring homes, according to the city. It also serves as a recreation park for walking, fishing, and a destination for photos for special occasions.

Rita Renwick, chairperson of the Joliet Tree Advisory Board, said 13 volunteers recently installed and watered 1,200 plants as part of the CN/AIB grant, donating over 100 hours of time at the site.

Directed by city arborist Jim Teiber, the group consisted of Joliet residents from Glenwood Manor, Daybreak, and the Tree Advisory Board. Arbor Tek Landscape Services in Joliet donated landscaping assistance, according to the city.

“This project was inspired by local residents—a grassroots effort arising from homeowner association meetings with Arborist Teiber and brought to fruition through the generosity of Canadian National and the guidance of America in Bloom,” Renwick said in the release. “The entire project was an uplifting experience.”