Will County hosts first meeting on Wilmington-Peotone Road study Wednesday

The Will County Seal at Will County Office Building in Joliet, Ill. The Will County Division of Transportation is holding two public information open houses in October on the Wilmington-Peotone Road study. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The Will County Division of Transportation is presenting two public information open houses in October about the future of Wilmington-Peotone Road, between Interstate 55 and Drecksler Road.

The first meeting will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Peotone High School, 605 W. North St., Peotone.

The second meeting will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Wilmington City Hall, 1165 S. Water St., Wilmington.

The public information meetings are part of a study being done on the 22-mile stretch of road between Wilmington and Peotone, according to news release from Will County.

Residents will be able to review information on the road, hear a recap from the first round of public engagement in December 2023, and discuss possible alternative solutions to identified challenges, according to the county.

The Wilmington-Peotone Road study was initiated because of rapid growth occurring along the corridor that is challenging the existing road infrastructure, according to the county.

The study is being done so the Will County Division of Transportation can identify, analyze and plan for the corridor’s future to accomplish the following goals:

understand the existing and future travel demand

provide efficient east-west mobility for all users throughout the corridor

develop a corridor that can safely handle travel demand

Public comments can be made either in person at one of the public information meetings or online at www.wilmingtonpeotonestudy.com after the first public meeting Oct. 9, according to the county.

Comments can be submitted directly through a form submission or through an interactive map of the project area so concerns and comments can be tagged to a location along the corridor. Comments received by Nov. 6 will become part of the official public outreach event record.

The meetings will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact the Will County Division of Transportation at ckupkowski@willcountyillinois.com or 815-727-8476.