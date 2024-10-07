Joliet to close sections of Rt. 30, Glenwood Ave. this week

Sections of two Joliet roads are being closed this week for water main projects. (Provided photo)

A section of U.S. Route 30 in Joliet will be closed for more than two months starting Friday for a local water main project.

The city also will close a segment of Glenwood Avenue for two days starting Tuesday for a water main project there.

The section of Route 30, designated locally as Plainfield Road, that will be closed is between Taylor Street and Western Avenue.

The work is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, the city said in a news release.

“Drivers should be prepared for long delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone,” the release said.

The Glenwood Avenue closure will be Tuesday and Wednesday for the water main project underway in that area.

On Glenwood Avenue, the road will be closed between Springfield and Republic avenues as a water main is installed across Glenwood. The road will be reopened at the end of each workday, the city said in a news release.

During the closure, only local traffic will be allowed on Glenwood between Republic and Barney Drive. Only local traffic will be permitted on Republic from Glenwood to Jefferson Street.

Detours will be posted on both routes.

Information about the projects can be found on the city website joliet.gov by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Anyone with question can also call the city’s Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.