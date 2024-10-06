October 06, 2024
Will County property transfers: May 7 to Sept. 6, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Kevin Dohoney to Zachary R. and Jessica L. Hayes, Residence at 313 N. Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook, $432,000, Aug. 28.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Gokul Vishnukant Mantri and Sweety Lalawat, Residence at 2243 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $456,000, Aug. 28.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Seyed Aliasghar Lajevardi and Bahareh Hamedi, Residence at 2157 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $816,948, Aug. 27.

Najam M. Rajput to Muhammad Touseef Chaudhary, Residence at 408 Greentree Lane, Bolingbrook, $110,000, Aug. 16.

Josna Jimmy to Matthew Max Fardoux, Residence at 281 Sioux Drive, Bolingbrook, $237,500, Aug. 12.

Werner Trust to Benjamin A. Stelter and Michelle H. Turner, Residence at 6 Charlotte Court, Bolingbrook, $405,000, Sept. 4.

Abrar Sayeed to Johana M. Allen, Residence at 6N Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $215,000, May 7.

Denise Kuruc to Lubo Bali and Penka Zhelyazkova, Residence at 230 Dakota Court B, Bolingbrook, $177,100, July 24.

Stimple Trust to Syed Ali Ahmed and Quratulain Kishwar, Residence at 1817 Marne Road, Bolingbrook, $654,000, Aug. 20.

Sivakumar Rathinam to Luke Edward Opyd and Mayra Opyd, Residence at 1 Keller Court, Bolingbrook, $600,000, Aug. 2.

Alex Deriy to Michael and Jacynda Kruk, Residence at 154 Bowman Court, Bolingbrook, $314,000, Aug. 14.

Yolanda Owens to Emmanuel Espino Guardado, Residence at 1527 Farmside Lane, Bolingbrook, $434,300, Aug. 19.

Julianne Bogan to Sigifredo Silva, Residence at 320 Applewood Court, Bolingbrook, $355,000, Sept. 3.

Matthew P. Lundberg to Gaurav Seth and Jaya Seth, Residence at 150 Ashcroft Drive, Bolingbrook, $466,000, July 26.

Judith L. Belva to Victoria D. and Craig H. Dixon, Residence at 140 Beaver Creek Drive, Bolingbrook, $350,000, Aug. 28.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Waseem Chaudhry, Residence at 1360 Brentwood Trail, Bolingbrook, $574,000, May 16.

Checkmark Properties LLC to Dennis and Alejandra Wong, Residence at 340 Falcon Ridge Way, Bolingbrook, $410,000, Sept. 3.

Feret Trust to Wilson Waishun Sun and Sisi Sun, Residence at 12 Picnic Court, Bolingbrook, $632,000, Aug. 15.

Syed Ali Ahmed to Kym Nguyen and Diem Tran, Residence at 2 Lacebark Court, Bolingbrook, $490,000, Aug. 24.

Channahon

Core Homes LLC to Matthew Richard Steht and Evelyn Prado, Residence at 25660 W. Stonechase Court, Channahon, $494,663, Aug. 9.

Robert B. McComb to Erick Islas and Sabrina Garcia, Residence at 22442 S. Donna Ave., Channahon, $290,000, Aug. 27.

Crest Hill

Alesha Thompson to Delali Asamany, Residence at 21529 Eich Drive, Crest Hill, $280,000, Aug. 19.

Miller Trust to Lorellyn and John Ryan, Residence at 21308 Prince Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $400,000, July 26.

Joseph J. Bruno to Laura Venziano, Residence at 21354 Mays Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $276,900, Aug. 26.

Robert D. Donegan to Ken W. and Denise M. Hoytt, Residence at 16007 Carillon Lakes Court, Crest Hill, $340,000, Sept. 5.

Robert L. Zinser to Danielle Drake, Residence at 1510 N. Rock Run Drive 1D, Crest Hill, $130,000, Aug. 23.

Virginia Dunn to Willie Reese, Residence at 1271 Park Place Court, Crest Hill, $230,000, Aug. 21.

Vivienne K. Harlow to Thomas Tynski and Julianne Tynski, Residence at 21436 Lake St Clair Drive, Crest Hill, $309,000, Aug. 16.

Blakemore Trust to Mary Miller, Residence at 21218 Bluebill Lake Court, Crest Hill, $281,000, Sept. 6.

Frankfort

Mark Slager to Ryan and Ellen Gleason, Residence at 133 Ash St., Frankfort, $590,000, Aug. 27.

Matthew E. Vana to Angie and Welsey Gubala, Residence at 11490 Torino Way, Frankfort, $1.1 million, Aug. 29.

Allpulse Trading Inc. to Mohammed Elshareif and Thera Ayesh, Residence at 7551 W. Hickory Creek Dr., Frankfort, $397,000, Aug. 2.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Kenny H. Pham, Residence at 21937 Mary Drive, Frankfort, $755,000, Aug. 2.

Janell M. Anderson to Dominik and Karoina Majerczak, Residence at 19903 Wildflower Dr., Frankfort, $600,000, Aug. 7.

Adrian J. Gawelczyk to Janell M. Anderson and NP Dodge Jr., Residence at 19903 Wildflower Drive, Frankfort, $600,000, June 13.

Wanda Galazka to David Scott Decker and Natalia Decker, Residence at 20748 S. Humboldt Drive, Frankfort, $305,500, Sept. 3.

Daniel M. Catterson to Ryan and Lema Finke, Residence at 22326 Merritton Road, Frankfort, $637,500, Aug. 29.

Joseph J. Vrba to James R. Sanderson and Louise Sanderson, Residence at 446 Colorado Ave., Frankfort, $300,000, Aug. 5.

Wilson Trust to Ryan and Jessica Lahey, Residence at 449 Ohio Road, Frankfort, $338,000, Aug. 28.

Terrence M. Vavra to Harvey S. and Janet L. Mosley, Residence at 7324 Heritage Court 3G, Frankfort, $215,000, Aug. 12.

Homer Glen

Kurt J. Heinz to Pawel and Beata Garczek, Residence at 15437 W. Purley Court, Homer Glen, $685,000, Sept. 5.

Bansi D. Sharma to Mathew J. May and Paulia Stafia, Residence at 12412 W. Mackinac Road, Homer Glen, $125,000, Aug. 21.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Josh and Margaret Alis, Residence at 12057 Meadowland Drive, Homer Glen, $360,000, Aug. 22.

Petrit D. Fejzuloski to Michelle Cognetti, Residence at 12910 W. 159th St. 3B, Homer Glen, $226,270, Sept. 3.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to William A. and Mary Ann Aldrich, Residence at 14754 S. Pheasant Lane, Homer Glen, $584,276, Aug. 8.

Jason Glaser to Aleksandra and Mateusz Slowik, Residence at 15634 Jeanne Lane, Homer Glen, $670,000, Aug. 26.

Longtin Family Trust to Matthew John Retzke and Breanna Rose Jovanov, Residence at 17120 S. Parker Road, Homer Glen, $715,000, Aug. 23.

Joliet

Reshma Dayal to Darrin L. and Tyra J. Snowden, Residence at 1975 Timberview Drive, Joliet, $290,000, Aug. 15.

Terrie Sims to Patricia Lee and Nicholas Michael Pastwa, Residence at 2405 Suffolk Lane, Joliet, $316,000, Sept. 4.

Moran Trust to Daniel Ward, Residence at 18305 S. County Line Road, Joliet, $185,000, Sept. 4.

Daniel C. Callham to Robert Morris, Residence at 233 Westport Drive, Joliet, $309,900, Aug. 8.

Rhonda Posley to Juan Gonzalez Leon, Residence at 621 Jerome Ave., Joliet, $199,873, Aug. 14.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Hector and Marc A. Quezada, Residence at 18616 Farrell Road, Joliet, $191,000, Sept. 6.

Will County Sheriff to Inga Jurevicius, Residence at 2294 Graystone Drive, Joliet, $190,500, Aug. 15.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Lisolette Soto and Manuel Herrera, Residence at 1706 Corregidor St., Joliet, $329,500, Aug. 29.

Dennis W. Kress Trust to George and Sharlene A. Thomas, Residence at 721 Westridge Road, Joliet, $400,000, Aug. 19.

Delle I. West to Rae Sizemore, Residence at 1633 Fitzpatrick Court, Joliet, $320,000, Aug. 23.

Jose Hernandez to Maria Contreras, Residence at 155 S. Center St., Joliet, $253,500, Aug. 22.

Henry J. Frieh to Juan Mejia Garcia, Residence at 2216 Macfarlane Drive, Joliet, $255,000, Aug. 7.

SFR Acquisition 3 LLC to Cruz Mora Salgado and Bertha Baez, Residence at 1624 Delrose St., Joliet, $343,000, Aug. 29.

Nancy J. Rivera to Richard and Yessica Servin, Residence at 665 Springwood Drive, Joliet, $295,000, Aug. 1.

Daniel Hayes to Betty Sue Pierce, Residence at 1500 Woodbridge Road 1E, Joliet, $205,000, Aug. 23.

Daisy Cruz to Arnold Servin, Residence at 214 S. Hammes Ave., Joliet, $220,000, Aug. 20.

Tara Ciosek to Brian and Cynthia Biggar, Residence at 1616 Richmond Circle 304, Joliet, $115,000, Aug. 19.

Paul F. Schroeder to Keith Young, Residence at 1305 Brentwood Place, Joliet, $322,500, Aug. 16.

Brandi N. Cavitt to Janeth De La Torre Alvarez and Rogelio Rivas, Residence at 1316 Glenwood Ave., Joliet, $271,889, June 24.

Joan C. Traven to Brayan Santos Vazquez and Rosa M. Olvera, Residence at 1401 N. May St., Joliet, $255,000, Aug. 26.

Karin Rahn to Fabian Benito Alvarez and Ana Alicia Guzman, Residence at 3114 September Drive, Joliet, $260,000, Aug. 25.

Anthony Medved to Carlos and Karla Maiden, Residence at 454 Ingalls Ave., Joliet, $215,000, Aug. 9.

David M. Klein to Xingcai Wu and Yi Li, Residence at 108 Pleasant St., Joliet, $268,650, Aug. 16.

Damian Kozuch to Jesse and Angelica E. Sanchez, Residence at 1104 Kim Court, Joliet, $359,900, Aug. 20.

Hernando Del Toro to Gildardo Sandoval, Residence at 505 N. Bluff St., Joliet, $60,000, May 24.

Jose E. Crespo to Jennifer Martinez Rosales and Maria Rosales De Martinez, Residence at 1107 Elizabeth St., Joliet, $220,000, July 15.

Veronica J. Lynch to Haroldo Galindo and Misaela Dominguez Gutierrez, Residence at 358 Grant Ave., Joliet, $200,000, Aug. 7.

G S Coimbra LLC to Ricardo Ramirez, Residence at 508 S. May St., Joliet, $300,000, Aug. 20.

Cathy A. Thomas to Cynthia J. Nelson, Residence at 1129 Roosevelt Ave., Joliet, $250,000, Aug. 26.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Mollie Anne Flynn, Residence at 329 Monte Carlo Way, Joliet, $284,990, Dec. 15.

Jaime E. Ramos Hernandez to Eduardo Arroyo and Maragrita Pena, Residence at 510 Silver Falls St., Joliet, $350,000, Aug. 20.

Jazmin Wilkerson to Laura Molina Salinas, Residence at 312 Louis Road, Joliet, $175,000, Aug. 22.

James C. Clemmons to Noheli Hernandez, Residence at 3103 Ingalls Ave. 3D, Joliet, $168,000, Aug. 18.

Thomas T. Holland to Manuel and Rachel Castillo, Residence at 307 Sugar Valley Road, Joliet, $355,000, Aug. 26.

Will County Sheriff to Inga Jurevicius, Residence at 1220 Roosevelt Ave., Joliet, $131,100, Aug. 1.

Lawrence A. Kamien to Kevin and Christine Mynarczyk, Residence at 2424 Suffolk Lane, Joliet, $375,000, Aug. 3.

Roberto Carlos Izquierdo Villa to Vincent Scoggin and Elizabeth Duncan, Residence at 1203 John St., Joliet, $269,000, Aug. 14.

Blackburn & Walsh Enterprises to Liliana Cisneros Flores, Residence at 123 Willow Ave., Joliet, $245,000, Aug. 22.

Apolonio G. Esquivel Jr. to Antonio Guevara, Residence at 600 Garnsey Ave., Joliet, $125,000, July 30.

Suzanne Bentz to Erik Cortez, Residence at 1210 Oakland Ave., Joliet, $293,000, July 10.

Lemont

Christopher Paul Kolodziej to Marek J. Predki, Residence at 722 Ledochowski St., Lemont, $400,000, Aug. 2.

Balrig Trust to Nicholas John and Karen M. Kishbaugh, Residence at 721 Kruk St., Lemont, $535,000, July 2.

Buckley 2021 Trust to Jacek and Lisa M. Wesolowski, Residence at 1141 Alpine Lane, Lemont, $366,500, Aug. 8.

Joseph Wypiszenski to Brian R. and Aimee M. Schroeder, Residence at 613 Talcott Ave., Lemont, $486,000, Aug. 9.

Justin W. Pindiak to Matthew David Mckinney, Residence at 12609 Brighton Drive, Lemont, $355,000, Aug. 19.

Lockport

Ron N. Lanham to Maria Nolasco, Residence at 420 E. 18th St., Lockport, $180,000, Aug. 6.

Mary Kusmirek to James F. Machart Jr., Residence at 16500 W. 141st St., Lockport, $164,350, Aug. 20.

James P. Oliver to Francisco Diaz Jr., Residence at 17238 Arrow Head Drive, Lockport, $290,000, Aug. 7.

Christopher J. Kopacz to Robert S. and Mary P. Rzeszutko, Residence at 14957 S. Preserve Drive, Lockport, $380,000, Aug. 30.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Cau A. Chuong and Thuy Nguyen, Residence at 15216 W. Summerwind Drive, Lockport, $556,050, Sept. 5.

Tracy Palenik to Matthew and Lisa Kairis, Residence at 14945 S. Preserve Drive, Lockport, $378,000, Aug. 9.

Adrienne Larson to Gerian M. Grabinski, Residence at 1230 Prodehl Drive, Lockport, $419,900, Aug. 29.

Peter Bach to Anselmo Mendoza, Residence at 323 W. Oak Ave., Lockport, $216,000, July 19.

Jose Leon to Uriah Baba Bowie, Residence at 224 Hughes Ave., Lockport, $226,000, Aug. 23.

David Izquierdo to Jon and Lynne Morris, Residence at 1321 Washburn Way, Lockport, $520,000, Aug. 29.

Eric J. Kelly to Bernard Ocytko, Residence at 17431 Yakima Drive, Lockport, $240,000, Aug. 20.

Dawn Marie Hoogland to Charles J. and Kathleen A. Stubblefield, Residence at 17133 Burton Ave., Lockport, $380,000, August 17.

Manhattan

Ryan Lahey to Victoria C. Lechowicz, Residence at 491 Fairview Drive 31, Manhattan, $241,000, Aug. 30.

Christopher E. Eddington to Paige Santucci, Residence at 25239 Colligan St., Manhattan, $252,500, Aug. 7.

Jacob De Lair to Daniel Greenfield, Residence at 130 Cochran St., Manhattan, $290,000, Aug. 26.

Minooka

Robert J. Koerner to Michael Hurley and Iliana Caso, Residence at 218 San Carlos Road, Minooka, $409,000, Aug. 20.

Mokena

Annette Quartell to Jason M. and Patricia J. Tinman, Residence at 19400 Trenton Way, Mokena, $435,000, Aug. 29.

Mark J. Butz to Scott Travis Chicoine II and Jennifer Elizabeth Chicoine, Residence at 10220 Cambridge Drive, Mokena, $490,000, Aug. 30.

Joseph Mihlan to Laura Renke, Residence at 11127 Parker St., Mokena, $249,900, Aug. 19.

Kimberely L. Gill to Joseph K. Bachta, Residence at 18897 S. Vanderbilt Drive, Mokena, $292,500, Sept. 9.

Jerome J. Adamitus to Kevin and Camille Hicks, Residence at 19226 Puritan Drive, Mokena, $478,000, Aug. 29.

Joann Mistro to John P. and Karen B. Vernam, Residence at 19536 Forestdale Court, Mokena, $432,000, Aug. 6.

Reid Trust to Julian Greer and Angela Jones Greer, Residence at 20325 Plattner Court, Mokena, $1.1 million, Aug. 29.

Olivia Stetins to Kevin W. Young Bey, Residence at 21426 Coneflower Drive, Mokena, $855,000, Aug. 14.

New Lenox

Timothy R. Sayre to William H. and Debra L. White, Residence at 3412 Norwood Lane, New Lenox, $450,000, Aug. 26.

Susan J. Lesiak to Arthur and Mallory Roman, Residence at 1712 Hermitage Drive, New Lenox, $570,000, Aug. 27.

Heriberto Gutierrez to Robyn Kish and Patricia O’Neill Buscemi, Residence at 320 Wintree Lane, New Lenox, $388,000, Aug. 23.

Michael Snyder to Dimitrios and Matina Petrohilos, Residence at 21 Victorian Drive, New Lenox, $442,000, Aug. 20.

Jones Trust to Preston and Kimberly Leyendecker, Residence at 2641 Tanaga Basin, New Lenox, $569,000, July 31.

Prairie Ridge North LLC to Deborah A. Bakas, Residence at 15939 Prairie View Court, New Lenox, $555,364, Sept. 5.

Marquette Bank Trustee to Richard D. and Priscilla A. Palmer, Residence at 2348 Runway Drive, New Lenox, $505,495, Sept. 4.

Adelita J. Venegas to Wayne J. Brouwer, Residence at 1355 Spector Road, New Lenox, $325,000, Aug. 14.

Margaret M. Gorski to Marcus Cepkauskas and Christopher Carpen, Residence at 728 S. Pine St., New Lenox, $280,000, July 23.

Plainfield

Larry McKay to Talina Carter, Residence at 23063 Judith Drive, Plainfield, $295,000, Aug. 15.

Randy Shappa to Carlita D. Robinson and Linda B. Bender, Residence at 6603 Drumm Court, Plainfield, $450,000, Aug. 23.

Puntney Trust to Ryan Reynolds Garibay and Rosannette Nunez, Residence at 14609 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield, $310,000, Aug. 28.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Kunal and Meha Bhalla, Residence at 14737 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $550,290, Sept. 5.

Scott A. Allgood to Larea Mae Lewis, Residence at 6605 Drumm Court, Plainfield, $450,000, Aug. 16.

Kiran V. Patil to Ioan Gherman, Residence at 24115 Newcastle St., Plainfield, $519,900, Aug. 30.

D. R. Horton Inc Midwest to Claudia Marie Rosen, Residence at 14742 S. Azalia Circle, Plainfield, $450,390, Aug. 27.

Dileep K. Bendi to Chandrashekar Muthachar Shankarachar, Residence at 24657 Generation Drive, Plainfield, $660,000, Aug. 22.

Jennifer L. Kochan to Urvish B. and Viraj U. Joshi, Residence at 24826 Newberry Way, Plainfield, $519,000, Aug. 26.

Silverthorne Development Co. to Ajay Daniel Korri and Ankita Gummadi, Residence at 25422 W. Alison Road, Plainfield, $584,299, Aug. 5.

Anthony M. Vai to Saahil Tumber and Lubhana Juneja, Residence at 25613 Meadowland Circle, Plainfield, $595,595, July 24.

Lucas Rosario to Nenad Mijatovic, Residence at 1229 Courtland Circle, Plainfield, $270,000, Jan. 8.

Gregory D. Stirrett to Theodore P. and Addison T. Griffin, Residence at 25717 W Sunnymere Drive, Plainfield, $603,500, Aug. 26.

Daniel A. Heberer to Thomas E. and Sara C. Rash, Residence at 5209 Meadowbrook St., Plainfield, $366,000, Aug. 29.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Yatesh P. Patil and Pubam Patil, Residence at 12937 S. Mason Lane, Plainfield, $691,892, Sept. 3.Austin Cruse to Soccorro Saucedo Diaz and Hugo Vilchis, Residence at 1503 Green Trails Drive, Plainfield, $344,999, Aug. 14.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Leonel Tasara Tapel and Darlene M. Tapel, Residence at 2006 Legacy Pointe Boulevard, Plainfield, $481,990, Aug. 6.

Vebi Aidinovski to Cassandra Bobek and Garrin Wendt, Residence at 16028 S. Legion Court, Plainfield, $357,000, Aug. 16.

Matthew P. Legault to Luz Ramos and Teonelle Binion, Residence at 6901 Twin Falls Drive, Plainfield, $395,000, Aug. 19.

Sarda Trust to Neal W. and Susan L. Kemp, Residence at 6804 Clear Creek Drive, Plainfield, $332,000, July 17.

D. R. Horton Inc Midwest to Enrique Greenwell Velazquez and Silvia K. Jimenez Dorantes, Residence at 6803 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $439,990, Aug. 20.

Joseph Cura to Taras and Liliia Bryhar, Residence at 6716 Sahara Drive, Plainfield, $441,000, Aug. 21.

SFR Borrower 2022 1 LLC to Tyler Anderson and Alexis Tollios, Residence at 2005 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $410,000, Aug. 29.

Olivia Hummel to Stefanie N. Creighton, Residence at 7009 Manchester Drive, Plainfield, $340,000, Aug. 20.

James J. Strong to Kurt Cremer, Residence at 16951 S. Plainsman Court, Plainfield, $360,900, Aug. 15.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Emil A. Gawargy, Residence at 22211 W. Niagara Trail, Plainfield, $252,000, Aug. 16.

Amy Fitzgerald to Nicholas and Cheryl Otten, Residence at 15223 S. Des Plaines St., Plainfield, $368,000, Aug. 28.

Romeoville

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Margarita Guerrero, Residence at 413 Arlington Drive, Romeoville, $270,000, May 24.

Winston A. Richter to Grace Obeng, Residence at 224 Williamsburg Court, Romeoville, $265,000, Aug. 23.

Jesse Towner to Andrea Cisneros, Residence at 1962 W. Ashbrooke Road, Romeoville, $340,000, July 10.

Christopher James Burkhart to Victor Mauricio Pineda and Ana Llely Alcantar Merino, Residence at 340 Eaton Ave., Romeoville, $320,000, Aug. 26.

Luis J. Saldana Jr. to Efrain DeJesus Jr. and Efrain DeJesus Sr., Residence at 705 Pinetree Court, Romeoville, $220,000, July 29.

Shadi Duwederi to Jie Liu and Yanping Chen, Residence at 396 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, $280,500, Sept. 5.

Michael L. Ramos to Michael L. Ramos, Residence at 706 Pinetree Court, Romeoville, $52,500, Aug. 12.

US Bank Trust NA Trustee to Gerardo Lopez, Residence at 318 Richfield Trail, Romeoville, $235,000, Aug. 27.

Jagdeep Singh Samra to Vanessa Tate and Michelle Tate, Residence at 1558 Azalea Circle, Romeoville, $242,500, Aug. 15.

Glenn R. Smid to Muhammad Adnan Ali, Residence at 475 N. Chalmers Court, Romeoville, $380,000, Sept. 4.

Patrick H. Lee to Brianna M. Atteo, Residence at 1751 Gleneagle Court, Romeoville, $342,300, Aug. 14.

Yue C. Wong to Siobhan Guy, Residence at 222 Fremont Ave., Romeoville, $251,000, Aug. 12.

George Morrissey to Vincent J. Pipitone, Residence at 1472 W. Grand Haven Road, Romeoville, $365,000, Aug. 28.

Shorewood

Roy W. Tisdale to Nicolas F. and Chloe V. Rodriguez, Residence at 736 River Bluff Drive, Shorewood, $340,000, Aug. 6.

George E. Thomas Jr. to Mia J. and Brendan J. Costello, Residence at 408 Savoy Drive, Shorewood, $480,000, Aug. 16.

Hudecek Trust to Brian O. Weathers, Residence at 309 Birch Drive, Shorewood, $320,000, Aug. 23.

Rhonda Yvonne Warner to Kassandra M. Cendejas, Residence at 1633 Fieldstone Drive N, Shorewood, $278,500, Aug. 23.

Donald E. Seeman to Paul C. King Jr. and Robert J. King, Residence at 731 Pleasant Drive, Shorewood, $373,000, Sept. 7.

Parkway Bank & Trust Co. Trustee to Pennie H. Helenhouse, Residence at 1236 Callaway Drive N, Shorewood, $372,000, Aug. 29.

Ryan Gustafson to Dustin Demumbrum and Jessica Torres, Residence at 25330 Balmoral Drive, Shorewood, $460,000, July 24.

Danny D. Aleksic to Timothy Schott and Staci Paap, Residence at 24554 Rylane Court, Shorewood, $56,000, Sept. 5.

Dennis R. Doyle to Marcin Walkosz, Residence at 24206 W. Ronnie Court, Shorewood, $275,000, Aug. 13.

James R. Kerr to Daniel Heberer and Laura Heberer, Residence at 723 Westshore Drive, Shorewood, $408,000, Aug. 28.

Graham Hathway to Scott and Kimberly Senffner, Residence at 1614 Wintercrest Lane, Shorewood, $440,000, Aug. 1.

Wilmington

Kevin Belletete to Stacey and Timothy Kuyper, Residence at 116 Tully Road, Wilmington, $154,900, Aug. 23.

Ronda Unley to Oscar Giraldo and Cindy J. Bejarano, Residence at 321 N. Main St., Wilmington, $320,000, Aug. 14.

Michael Peters to Mark E. and Wendy J. Kahler, Residence at 1125 Chesson Court, Wilmington, $450,000, Aug. 27.

