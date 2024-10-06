Will County property transfers: May 7 to Sept. 6, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Kevin Dohoney to Zachary R. and Jessica L. Hayes, Residence at 313 N. Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook, $432,000, Aug. 28.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Gokul Vishnukant Mantri and Sweety Lalawat, Residence at 2243 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $456,000, Aug. 28.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Seyed Aliasghar Lajevardi and Bahareh Hamedi, Residence at 2157 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $816,948, Aug. 27.

Najam M. Rajput to Muhammad Touseef Chaudhary, Residence at 408 Greentree Lane, Bolingbrook, $110,000, Aug. 16.

Josna Jimmy to Matthew Max Fardoux, Residence at 281 Sioux Drive, Bolingbrook, $237,500, Aug. 12.

Werner Trust to Benjamin A. Stelter and Michelle H. Turner, Residence at 6 Charlotte Court, Bolingbrook, $405,000, Sept. 4.

Abrar Sayeed to Johana M. Allen, Residence at 6N Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $215,000, May 7.

Denise Kuruc to Lubo Bali and Penka Zhelyazkova, Residence at 230 Dakota Court B, Bolingbrook, $177,100, July 24.

Stimple Trust to Syed Ali Ahmed and Quratulain Kishwar, Residence at 1817 Marne Road, Bolingbrook, $654,000, Aug. 20.

Sivakumar Rathinam to Luke Edward Opyd and Mayra Opyd, Residence at 1 Keller Court, Bolingbrook, $600,000, Aug. 2.

Alex Deriy to Michael and Jacynda Kruk, Residence at 154 Bowman Court, Bolingbrook, $314,000, Aug. 14.

Yolanda Owens to Emmanuel Espino Guardado, Residence at 1527 Farmside Lane, Bolingbrook, $434,300, Aug. 19.

Julianne Bogan to Sigifredo Silva, Residence at 320 Applewood Court, Bolingbrook, $355,000, Sept. 3.

Matthew P. Lundberg to Gaurav Seth and Jaya Seth, Residence at 150 Ashcroft Drive, Bolingbrook, $466,000, July 26.

Judith L. Belva to Victoria D. and Craig H. Dixon, Residence at 140 Beaver Creek Drive, Bolingbrook, $350,000, Aug. 28.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Waseem Chaudhry, Residence at 1360 Brentwood Trail, Bolingbrook, $574,000, May 16.

Checkmark Properties LLC to Dennis and Alejandra Wong, Residence at 340 Falcon Ridge Way, Bolingbrook, $410,000, Sept. 3.

Feret Trust to Wilson Waishun Sun and Sisi Sun, Residence at 12 Picnic Court, Bolingbrook, $632,000, Aug. 15.

Syed Ali Ahmed to Kym Nguyen and Diem Tran, Residence at 2 Lacebark Court, Bolingbrook, $490,000, Aug. 24.

Core Homes LLC to Matthew Richard Steht and Evelyn Prado, Residence at 25660 W. Stonechase Court, Channahon, $494,663, Aug. 9.

Robert B. McComb to Erick Islas and Sabrina Garcia, Residence at 22442 S. Donna Ave., Channahon, $290,000, Aug. 27.

Alesha Thompson to Delali Asamany, Residence at 21529 Eich Drive, Crest Hill, $280,000, Aug. 19.

Miller Trust to Lorellyn and John Ryan, Residence at 21308 Prince Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $400,000, July 26.

Joseph J. Bruno to Laura Venziano, Residence at 21354 Mays Lake Drive, Crest Hill, $276,900, Aug. 26.

Robert D. Donegan to Ken W. and Denise M. Hoytt, Residence at 16007 Carillon Lakes Court, Crest Hill, $340,000, Sept. 5.

Robert L. Zinser to Danielle Drake, Residence at 1510 N. Rock Run Drive 1D, Crest Hill, $130,000, Aug. 23.

Virginia Dunn to Willie Reese, Residence at 1271 Park Place Court, Crest Hill, $230,000, Aug. 21.

Vivienne K. Harlow to Thomas Tynski and Julianne Tynski, Residence at 21436 Lake St Clair Drive, Crest Hill, $309,000, Aug. 16.

Blakemore Trust to Mary Miller, Residence at 21218 Bluebill Lake Court, Crest Hill, $281,000, Sept. 6.

Mark Slager to Ryan and Ellen Gleason, Residence at 133 Ash St., Frankfort, $590,000, Aug. 27.

Matthew E. Vana to Angie and Welsey Gubala, Residence at 11490 Torino Way, Frankfort, $1.1 million, Aug. 29.

Allpulse Trading Inc. to Mohammed Elshareif and Thera Ayesh, Residence at 7551 W. Hickory Creek Dr., Frankfort, $397,000, Aug. 2.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Kenny H. Pham, Residence at 21937 Mary Drive, Frankfort, $755,000, Aug. 2.

Janell M. Anderson to Dominik and Karoina Majerczak, Residence at 19903 Wildflower Dr., Frankfort, $600,000, Aug. 7.

Adrian J. Gawelczyk to Janell M. Anderson and NP Dodge Jr., Residence at 19903 Wildflower Drive, Frankfort, $600,000, June 13.

Wanda Galazka to David Scott Decker and Natalia Decker, Residence at 20748 S. Humboldt Drive, Frankfort, $305,500, Sept. 3.

Daniel M. Catterson to Ryan and Lema Finke, Residence at 22326 Merritton Road, Frankfort, $637,500, Aug. 29.

Joseph J. Vrba to James R. Sanderson and Louise Sanderson, Residence at 446 Colorado Ave., Frankfort, $300,000, Aug. 5.

Wilson Trust to Ryan and Jessica Lahey, Residence at 449 Ohio Road, Frankfort, $338,000, Aug. 28.

Terrence M. Vavra to Harvey S. and Janet L. Mosley, Residence at 7324 Heritage Court 3G, Frankfort, $215,000, Aug. 12.

Kurt J. Heinz to Pawel and Beata Garczek, Residence at 15437 W. Purley Court, Homer Glen, $685,000, Sept. 5.

Bansi D. Sharma to Mathew J. May and Paulia Stafia, Residence at 12412 W. Mackinac Road, Homer Glen, $125,000, Aug. 21.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Josh and Margaret Alis, Residence at 12057 Meadowland Drive, Homer Glen, $360,000, Aug. 22.

Petrit D. Fejzuloski to Michelle Cognetti, Residence at 12910 W. 159th St. 3B, Homer Glen, $226,270, Sept. 3.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to William A. and Mary Ann Aldrich, Residence at 14754 S. Pheasant Lane, Homer Glen, $584,276, Aug. 8.

Jason Glaser to Aleksandra and Mateusz Slowik, Residence at 15634 Jeanne Lane, Homer Glen, $670,000, Aug. 26.

Longtin Family Trust to Matthew John Retzke and Breanna Rose Jovanov, Residence at 17120 S. Parker Road, Homer Glen, $715,000, Aug. 23.

Reshma Dayal to Darrin L. and Tyra J. Snowden, Residence at 1975 Timberview Drive, Joliet, $290,000, Aug. 15.

Terrie Sims to Patricia Lee and Nicholas Michael Pastwa, Residence at 2405 Suffolk Lane, Joliet, $316,000, Sept. 4.

Moran Trust to Daniel Ward, Residence at 18305 S. County Line Road, Joliet, $185,000, Sept. 4.

Daniel C. Callham to Robert Morris, Residence at 233 Westport Drive, Joliet, $309,900, Aug. 8.

Rhonda Posley to Juan Gonzalez Leon, Residence at 621 Jerome Ave., Joliet, $199,873, Aug. 14.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Hector and Marc A. Quezada, Residence at 18616 Farrell Road, Joliet, $191,000, Sept. 6.

Will County Sheriff to Inga Jurevicius, Residence at 2294 Graystone Drive, Joliet, $190,500, Aug. 15.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Lisolette Soto and Manuel Herrera, Residence at 1706 Corregidor St., Joliet, $329,500, Aug. 29.

Dennis W. Kress Trust to George and Sharlene A. Thomas, Residence at 721 Westridge Road, Joliet, $400,000, Aug. 19.

Delle I. West to Rae Sizemore, Residence at 1633 Fitzpatrick Court, Joliet, $320,000, Aug. 23.

Jose Hernandez to Maria Contreras, Residence at 155 S. Center St., Joliet, $253,500, Aug. 22.

Henry J. Frieh to Juan Mejia Garcia, Residence at 2216 Macfarlane Drive, Joliet, $255,000, Aug. 7.

SFR Acquisition 3 LLC to Cruz Mora Salgado and Bertha Baez, Residence at 1624 Delrose St., Joliet, $343,000, Aug. 29.

Nancy J. Rivera to Richard and Yessica Servin, Residence at 665 Springwood Drive, Joliet, $295,000, Aug. 1.

Daniel Hayes to Betty Sue Pierce, Residence at 1500 Woodbridge Road 1E, Joliet, $205,000, Aug. 23.

Daisy Cruz to Arnold Servin, Residence at 214 S. Hammes Ave., Joliet, $220,000, Aug. 20.

Tara Ciosek to Brian and Cynthia Biggar, Residence at 1616 Richmond Circle 304, Joliet, $115,000, Aug. 19.

Paul F. Schroeder to Keith Young, Residence at 1305 Brentwood Place, Joliet, $322,500, Aug. 16.

Brandi N. Cavitt to Janeth De La Torre Alvarez and Rogelio Rivas, Residence at 1316 Glenwood Ave., Joliet, $271,889, June 24.

Joan C. Traven to Brayan Santos Vazquez and Rosa M. Olvera, Residence at 1401 N. May St., Joliet, $255,000, Aug. 26.

Karin Rahn to Fabian Benito Alvarez and Ana Alicia Guzman, Residence at 3114 September Drive, Joliet, $260,000, Aug. 25.

Anthony Medved to Carlos and Karla Maiden, Residence at 454 Ingalls Ave., Joliet, $215,000, Aug. 9.

David M. Klein to Xingcai Wu and Yi Li, Residence at 108 Pleasant St., Joliet, $268,650, Aug. 16.

Damian Kozuch to Jesse and Angelica E. Sanchez, Residence at 1104 Kim Court, Joliet, $359,900, Aug. 20.

Hernando Del Toro to Gildardo Sandoval, Residence at 505 N. Bluff St., Joliet, $60,000, May 24.

Jose E. Crespo to Jennifer Martinez Rosales and Maria Rosales De Martinez, Residence at 1107 Elizabeth St., Joliet, $220,000, July 15.

Veronica J. Lynch to Haroldo Galindo and Misaela Dominguez Gutierrez, Residence at 358 Grant Ave., Joliet, $200,000, Aug. 7.

G S Coimbra LLC to Ricardo Ramirez, Residence at 508 S. May St., Joliet, $300,000, Aug. 20.

Cathy A. Thomas to Cynthia J. Nelson, Residence at 1129 Roosevelt Ave., Joliet, $250,000, Aug. 26.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Mollie Anne Flynn, Residence at 329 Monte Carlo Way, Joliet, $284,990, Dec. 15.

Jaime E. Ramos Hernandez to Eduardo Arroyo and Maragrita Pena, Residence at 510 Silver Falls St., Joliet, $350,000, Aug. 20.

Jazmin Wilkerson to Laura Molina Salinas, Residence at 312 Louis Road, Joliet, $175,000, Aug. 22.

James C. Clemmons to Noheli Hernandez, Residence at 3103 Ingalls Ave. 3D, Joliet, $168,000, Aug. 18.

Thomas T. Holland to Manuel and Rachel Castillo, Residence at 307 Sugar Valley Road, Joliet, $355,000, Aug. 26.

Will County Sheriff to Inga Jurevicius, Residence at 1220 Roosevelt Ave., Joliet, $131,100, Aug. 1.

Lawrence A. Kamien to Kevin and Christine Mynarczyk, Residence at 2424 Suffolk Lane, Joliet, $375,000, Aug. 3.

Roberto Carlos Izquierdo Villa to Vincent Scoggin and Elizabeth Duncan, Residence at 1203 John St., Joliet, $269,000, Aug. 14.

Blackburn & Walsh Enterprises to Liliana Cisneros Flores, Residence at 123 Willow Ave., Joliet, $245,000, Aug. 22.

Apolonio G. Esquivel Jr. to Antonio Guevara, Residence at 600 Garnsey Ave., Joliet, $125,000, July 30.

Suzanne Bentz to Erik Cortez, Residence at 1210 Oakland Ave., Joliet, $293,000, July 10.

Christopher Paul Kolodziej to Marek J. Predki, Residence at 722 Ledochowski St., Lemont, $400,000, Aug. 2.

Balrig Trust to Nicholas John and Karen M. Kishbaugh, Residence at 721 Kruk St., Lemont, $535,000, July 2.

Buckley 2021 Trust to Jacek and Lisa M. Wesolowski, Residence at 1141 Alpine Lane, Lemont, $366,500, Aug. 8.

Joseph Wypiszenski to Brian R. and Aimee M. Schroeder, Residence at 613 Talcott Ave., Lemont, $486,000, Aug. 9.

Justin W. Pindiak to Matthew David Mckinney, Residence at 12609 Brighton Drive, Lemont, $355,000, Aug. 19.

Ron N. Lanham to Maria Nolasco, Residence at 420 E. 18th St., Lockport, $180,000, Aug. 6.

Mary Kusmirek to James F. Machart Jr., Residence at 16500 W. 141st St., Lockport, $164,350, Aug. 20.

James P. Oliver to Francisco Diaz Jr., Residence at 17238 Arrow Head Drive, Lockport, $290,000, Aug. 7.

Christopher J. Kopacz to Robert S. and Mary P. Rzeszutko, Residence at 14957 S. Preserve Drive, Lockport, $380,000, Aug. 30.

MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Cau A. Chuong and Thuy Nguyen, Residence at 15216 W. Summerwind Drive, Lockport, $556,050, Sept. 5.

Tracy Palenik to Matthew and Lisa Kairis, Residence at 14945 S. Preserve Drive, Lockport, $378,000, Aug. 9.

Adrienne Larson to Gerian M. Grabinski, Residence at 1230 Prodehl Drive, Lockport, $419,900, Aug. 29.

Peter Bach to Anselmo Mendoza, Residence at 323 W. Oak Ave., Lockport, $216,000, July 19.

Jose Leon to Uriah Baba Bowie, Residence at 224 Hughes Ave., Lockport, $226,000, Aug. 23.

David Izquierdo to Jon and Lynne Morris, Residence at 1321 Washburn Way, Lockport, $520,000, Aug. 29.

Eric J. Kelly to Bernard Ocytko, Residence at 17431 Yakima Drive, Lockport, $240,000, Aug. 20.

Dawn Marie Hoogland to Charles J. and Kathleen A. Stubblefield, Residence at 17133 Burton Ave., Lockport, $380,000, August 17.

Ryan Lahey to Victoria C. Lechowicz, Residence at 491 Fairview Drive 31, Manhattan, $241,000, Aug. 30.

Christopher E. Eddington to Paige Santucci, Residence at 25239 Colligan St., Manhattan, $252,500, Aug. 7.

Jacob De Lair to Daniel Greenfield, Residence at 130 Cochran St., Manhattan, $290,000, Aug. 26.

Robert J. Koerner to Michael Hurley and Iliana Caso, Residence at 218 San Carlos Road, Minooka, $409,000, Aug. 20.

Annette Quartell to Jason M. and Patricia J. Tinman, Residence at 19400 Trenton Way, Mokena, $435,000, Aug. 29.

Mark J. Butz to Scott Travis Chicoine II and Jennifer Elizabeth Chicoine, Residence at 10220 Cambridge Drive, Mokena, $490,000, Aug. 30.

Joseph Mihlan to Laura Renke, Residence at 11127 Parker St., Mokena, $249,900, Aug. 19.

Kimberely L. Gill to Joseph K. Bachta, Residence at 18897 S. Vanderbilt Drive, Mokena, $292,500, Sept. 9.

Jerome J. Adamitus to Kevin and Camille Hicks, Residence at 19226 Puritan Drive, Mokena, $478,000, Aug. 29.

Joann Mistro to John P. and Karen B. Vernam, Residence at 19536 Forestdale Court, Mokena, $432,000, Aug. 6.

Reid Trust to Julian Greer and Angela Jones Greer, Residence at 20325 Plattner Court, Mokena, $1.1 million, Aug. 29.

Olivia Stetins to Kevin W. Young Bey, Residence at 21426 Coneflower Drive, Mokena, $855,000, Aug. 14.

Timothy R. Sayre to William H. and Debra L. White, Residence at 3412 Norwood Lane, New Lenox, $450,000, Aug. 26.

Susan J. Lesiak to Arthur and Mallory Roman, Residence at 1712 Hermitage Drive, New Lenox, $570,000, Aug. 27.

Heriberto Gutierrez to Robyn Kish and Patricia O’Neill Buscemi, Residence at 320 Wintree Lane, New Lenox, $388,000, Aug. 23.

Michael Snyder to Dimitrios and Matina Petrohilos, Residence at 21 Victorian Drive, New Lenox, $442,000, Aug. 20.

Jones Trust to Preston and Kimberly Leyendecker, Residence at 2641 Tanaga Basin, New Lenox, $569,000, July 31.

Prairie Ridge North LLC to Deborah A. Bakas, Residence at 15939 Prairie View Court, New Lenox, $555,364, Sept. 5.

Marquette Bank Trustee to Richard D. and Priscilla A. Palmer, Residence at 2348 Runway Drive, New Lenox, $505,495, Sept. 4.

Adelita J. Venegas to Wayne J. Brouwer, Residence at 1355 Spector Road, New Lenox, $325,000, Aug. 14.

Margaret M. Gorski to Marcus Cepkauskas and Christopher Carpen, Residence at 728 S. Pine St., New Lenox, $280,000, July 23.

Larry McKay to Talina Carter, Residence at 23063 Judith Drive, Plainfield, $295,000, Aug. 15.

Randy Shappa to Carlita D. Robinson and Linda B. Bender, Residence at 6603 Drumm Court, Plainfield, $450,000, Aug. 23.

Puntney Trust to Ryan Reynolds Garibay and Rosannette Nunez, Residence at 14609 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield, $310,000, Aug. 28.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Kunal and Meha Bhalla, Residence at 14737 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $550,290, Sept. 5.

Scott A. Allgood to Larea Mae Lewis, Residence at 6605 Drumm Court, Plainfield, $450,000, Aug. 16.

Kiran V. Patil to Ioan Gherman, Residence at 24115 Newcastle St., Plainfield, $519,900, Aug. 30.

D. R. Horton Inc Midwest to Claudia Marie Rosen, Residence at 14742 S. Azalia Circle, Plainfield, $450,390, Aug. 27.

Dileep K. Bendi to Chandrashekar Muthachar Shankarachar, Residence at 24657 Generation Drive, Plainfield, $660,000, Aug. 22.

Jennifer L. Kochan to Urvish B. and Viraj U. Joshi, Residence at 24826 Newberry Way, Plainfield, $519,000, Aug. 26.

Silverthorne Development Co. to Ajay Daniel Korri and Ankita Gummadi, Residence at 25422 W. Alison Road, Plainfield, $584,299, Aug. 5.

Anthony M. Vai to Saahil Tumber and Lubhana Juneja, Residence at 25613 Meadowland Circle, Plainfield, $595,595, July 24.

Lucas Rosario to Nenad Mijatovic, Residence at 1229 Courtland Circle, Plainfield, $270,000, Jan. 8.

Gregory D. Stirrett to Theodore P. and Addison T. Griffin, Residence at 25717 W Sunnymere Drive, Plainfield, $603,500, Aug. 26.

Daniel A. Heberer to Thomas E. and Sara C. Rash, Residence at 5209 Meadowbrook St., Plainfield, $366,000, Aug. 29.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Yatesh P. Patil and Pubam Patil, Residence at 12937 S. Mason Lane, Plainfield, $691,892, Sept. 3.Austin Cruse to Soccorro Saucedo Diaz and Hugo Vilchis, Residence at 1503 Green Trails Drive, Plainfield, $344,999, Aug. 14.

D. R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Leonel Tasara Tapel and Darlene M. Tapel, Residence at 2006 Legacy Pointe Boulevard, Plainfield, $481,990, Aug. 6.

Vebi Aidinovski to Cassandra Bobek and Garrin Wendt, Residence at 16028 S. Legion Court, Plainfield, $357,000, Aug. 16.

Matthew P. Legault to Luz Ramos and Teonelle Binion, Residence at 6901 Twin Falls Drive, Plainfield, $395,000, Aug. 19.

Sarda Trust to Neal W. and Susan L. Kemp, Residence at 6804 Clear Creek Drive, Plainfield, $332,000, July 17.

D. R. Horton Inc Midwest to Enrique Greenwell Velazquez and Silvia K. Jimenez Dorantes, Residence at 6803 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $439,990, Aug. 20.

Joseph Cura to Taras and Liliia Bryhar, Residence at 6716 Sahara Drive, Plainfield, $441,000, Aug. 21.

SFR Borrower 2022 1 LLC to Tyler Anderson and Alexis Tollios, Residence at 2005 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $410,000, Aug. 29.

Olivia Hummel to Stefanie N. Creighton, Residence at 7009 Manchester Drive, Plainfield, $340,000, Aug. 20.

James J. Strong to Kurt Cremer, Residence at 16951 S. Plainsman Court, Plainfield, $360,900, Aug. 15.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Emil A. Gawargy, Residence at 22211 W. Niagara Trail, Plainfield, $252,000, Aug. 16.

Amy Fitzgerald to Nicholas and Cheryl Otten, Residence at 15223 S. Des Plaines St., Plainfield, $368,000, Aug. 28.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Margarita Guerrero, Residence at 413 Arlington Drive, Romeoville, $270,000, May 24.

Winston A. Richter to Grace Obeng, Residence at 224 Williamsburg Court, Romeoville, $265,000, Aug. 23.

Jesse Towner to Andrea Cisneros, Residence at 1962 W. Ashbrooke Road, Romeoville, $340,000, July 10.

Christopher James Burkhart to Victor Mauricio Pineda and Ana Llely Alcantar Merino, Residence at 340 Eaton Ave., Romeoville, $320,000, Aug. 26.

Luis J. Saldana Jr. to Efrain DeJesus Jr. and Efrain DeJesus Sr., Residence at 705 Pinetree Court, Romeoville, $220,000, July 29.

Shadi Duwederi to Jie Liu and Yanping Chen, Residence at 396 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, $280,500, Sept. 5.

Michael L. Ramos to Michael L. Ramos, Residence at 706 Pinetree Court, Romeoville, $52,500, Aug. 12.

US Bank Trust NA Trustee to Gerardo Lopez, Residence at 318 Richfield Trail, Romeoville, $235,000, Aug. 27.

Jagdeep Singh Samra to Vanessa Tate and Michelle Tate, Residence at 1558 Azalea Circle, Romeoville, $242,500, Aug. 15.

Glenn R. Smid to Muhammad Adnan Ali, Residence at 475 N. Chalmers Court, Romeoville, $380,000, Sept. 4.

Patrick H. Lee to Brianna M. Atteo, Residence at 1751 Gleneagle Court, Romeoville, $342,300, Aug. 14.

Yue C. Wong to Siobhan Guy, Residence at 222 Fremont Ave., Romeoville, $251,000, Aug. 12.

George Morrissey to Vincent J. Pipitone, Residence at 1472 W. Grand Haven Road, Romeoville, $365,000, Aug. 28.

Roy W. Tisdale to Nicolas F. and Chloe V. Rodriguez, Residence at 736 River Bluff Drive, Shorewood, $340,000, Aug. 6.

George E. Thomas Jr. to Mia J. and Brendan J. Costello, Residence at 408 Savoy Drive, Shorewood, $480,000, Aug. 16.

Hudecek Trust to Brian O. Weathers, Residence at 309 Birch Drive, Shorewood, $320,000, Aug. 23.

Rhonda Yvonne Warner to Kassandra M. Cendejas, Residence at 1633 Fieldstone Drive N, Shorewood, $278,500, Aug. 23.

Donald E. Seeman to Paul C. King Jr. and Robert J. King, Residence at 731 Pleasant Drive, Shorewood, $373,000, Sept. 7.

Parkway Bank & Trust Co. Trustee to Pennie H. Helenhouse, Residence at 1236 Callaway Drive N, Shorewood, $372,000, Aug. 29.

Ryan Gustafson to Dustin Demumbrum and Jessica Torres, Residence at 25330 Balmoral Drive, Shorewood, $460,000, July 24.

Danny D. Aleksic to Timothy Schott and Staci Paap, Residence at 24554 Rylane Court, Shorewood, $56,000, Sept. 5.

Dennis R. Doyle to Marcin Walkosz, Residence at 24206 W. Ronnie Court, Shorewood, $275,000, Aug. 13.

James R. Kerr to Daniel Heberer and Laura Heberer, Residence at 723 Westshore Drive, Shorewood, $408,000, Aug. 28.

Graham Hathway to Scott and Kimberly Senffner, Residence at 1614 Wintercrest Lane, Shorewood, $440,000, Aug. 1.

Kevin Belletete to Stacey and Timothy Kuyper, Residence at 116 Tully Road, Wilmington, $154,900, Aug. 23.

Ronda Unley to Oscar Giraldo and Cindy J. Bejarano, Residence at 321 N. Main St., Wilmington, $320,000, Aug. 14.

Michael Peters to Mark E. and Wendy J. Kahler, Residence at 1125 Chesson Court, Wilmington, $450,000, Aug. 27.