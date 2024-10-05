We Rock the Spectrum sensory-friendly gym opens in Shorewood

Shorewood welcomes the new We Rock the Spectrum sensory-friendly gym, located at 343 Vertin Blvd. (Alex Ortiz)

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday for We Rock the Spectrum - Shorewood, located at 343 Vertin Blvd. in Shorewood.

Amy and James Allen are the owners of this inclusive and sensory friendly gym. The couple, married for 24 years, have four children, including Peyton, who was diagnosed with autism before her third birthday. Amy Allen also ran an in-home daycare for nine years.

We Rock the Spectrum - Shorewood will include open play, classes, camp, private facility rentals, parties for birthdays and other special occasions. We Rock Care services include respite and break time care and one-to-one assistance.

We Rock the Spectrum - Shorewood is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit werockthespectrumshorewood.com/# or call 779-875-7919.

