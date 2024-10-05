New Lenox fall feast benefits ‘working school’

The New Lenox Area Historical Society will host its fall feast from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Harry Anderson Post 9545 VFW, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox. Dine-in and carryout options are available. (Photo provided by the New Lenox Historical Society)

Tickets are now available for the New Lenox Area Historical Society’s annual fall feast.

The fall feast will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Harry Anderson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9545, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox.

Dine on a “delicious pork loin roast dinner,” along with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, sauerkraut, bread and cake from Fleckenstein’s Bakery, according to the release. Hot dogs and chips also will be available, according to the release.

Attendees are encouraged to also bid on a variety of silent auction items, donated by local businesses and friends of the New Lenox Area Historical Society, according to the release.

Proceeds benefit the preservation of Schmuhl School and ongoing student programs held at the school, according to the release. Schmuhl School is an officially designated landmark of Will County, according to the New Lenox Area Historical Society website.

“Schmuhl is a ‘working school,’ where many New Lenox and other schools spend ‘a day in the life of a one-room schoolhouse,’” according to the release.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 10. Children younger than 3 years attend for free. Carryout is available.

For tickets and more information about the event, call 815-485-5004.

For more information about the New Lenox Area Historical Society and Schmuhl School, visit newlenoxhistory.org.