Cause of Lockport home fire investigated

A Lockport home is currently uninhabitable after a fire broke out Thursday evening. (Photo provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

A Lockport home is currently uninhabitable after a fire broke out Thursday evening.

About 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Lockport Township firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Franklin Street, according to a news release from the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

When firefighters arrived they found a working fire on the first floor of a single-family house, according to the release.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines and quickly got the fire under control, according to the release.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home, leaving it uninhabitable, according to the release.

One person was home when the fire broke out and was uninjured, according to the release. The homes utilities were disconnected, according to the release.

Because the fire was upgraded to a full still, firefighters from Homer, Lemont, and Northwest Homer assisted on the scene and East Joliet, Lemont, Bolingbrook, and Romeoville covered the Lockport stations, according to the release.

The Lockport fire investigator is investigating the fire, although the cause appears to be accidental, according to the release.