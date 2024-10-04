Will County’s Take It Outside program a fall adventure for all ages

Take It Outside Fall Frolic offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County runs from Oct. 6 to Dec. 14. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Celebrate the splendor of autumn with the next installment of the Take It Outside Challenge.

Fall Frolic, running Oct. 6- Dec. 24, will take people of all ages on an adventure across Will County forest preserves.

Snap photos of things you find in nature, check in at various spots throughout the preserves and answer fun trivia questions all using Goosechase app, according to Forest Preserve District of Will County.

As you complete missions, you’ll accumulate points and qualify to win prizes along the way. Missions are released each week to keep you active and engaged throughout the fall, according to forest preserve district.

Round up your family or a few friends and complete challenges together. You can also meet other challenge participants at our Take It Outside meetups(Opens in a new window).

The challenge is a great way to meet your goal of spending more time outdoors, according to the forest preserve district.