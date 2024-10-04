Girls golf notebook: Lincoln-Way East looking like favorites for sectionals

Joliet Central's Nina Mayfield tees off on the 14th hole during the Class 2A Regional girls golf meet on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

While the list of who to watch when girls golf regionals begin Monday is long, it begins with Lincoln-Way East.

The Griffins cruised to a team victory at the Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional earlier this week, finishing with a score of 321, nine better than second place. Freshman Bella Versetto took the medal with a score of 73, five ahead of second place.

Not that the team had to worry if the second-place finisher did catch her. Freshman Grace Zhang, who earned a score of 78, is also a Griffin and brought home second by one stroke. Again, though, the team would’ve been fine if the third-place finisher caught up as sophomore Maggie Fagan is also from Lincoln-Way East.

Sophomore Sophia Klapper finished with a 91 (18th place), Senior Sarina Nayden had a 92 (23rd) and junior Elizabeth Sambo ended with a 102 (40th). Note that just one of those golfers is a senior while the top two are freshmen. So while it remains to be seen what the Griffins will do at sectionals, they seem poised to be dangerous for a long time.

It’s the Lincoln-Way

While the Griffins took home the top turkey and would have all three spots on the metaphorical podium, they weren’t the only Lincoln-Way with an impressive showing. The ones over in New Lenox had a heck of a showing too.

As a team, Lincoln-Way Central finished second at 330 and were led by sophomore Taylor Bush with 79. That was good enough to tie with Fagan’s score while Grace Chandler’s 60 (seventh place) and Kristin Kroll’s 81 (eighth place) were also top ten results.

As for Lincoln-Way West, it was a third-place finish with 344. Senior Peyton White, the top returning competitor from last year’s team, also scored a 79 for third place. Sophomore Reilly Carlson finished 10th at 82.

Talk of the Town(ship)

While the Lincoln-Ways will be heading to sectionals as a team, they won’t be the only ones coming out of the La Salle-Peru Regional. Joliet Township will be sending three golfers, including the Will County Athlete of the Week in Sophia Podmolik. The junior finished her tournament with a 91, tying her for 18th place along with her teammate Sami Ankeney, who also advances.

Nina Mayfield, a senior, scored a 90, the best score of anyone on the team. She finished 15th and will also head to sectionals.

Minooka’s Leona Trevino will be heading to sectionals as well after finishing 11th at 85.

Nothing Plain(field) about it

The Plainfield North Regional saw the host teams take second, one stroke behind Oswego East with a score of 340. But that’s still enough to send the whole team to the next round as Grace Gilbert and Riley Sanborn finished tied for fifth at 81 to lead the effort.

The Tigers aren’t the only ones from Plainfield moving on as the Bengals of Plainfield East also made it as a team, helped by freshman Taylor Miller’s 73. Yami Gonzalez of Plainfield Central also qualified with a score of 96th, which placed her 20th.

Coal City takes the crown

One of the top performances in Class 1A belonged to the Coalers of Coal City, who won the Dwight Regionals with a score of 394. That was 34 better than second-place Hoopeston.

Dakota Clubb (94, third place) and Kylee Kennell (97, fourth place) led the way.

Don’t forget about second-place finisher Isabella Dinelli of Dwight The junior scored a 92 and will also advance to sectionals.

Reed-Custer had two golfers advance in Addison Brown (102, eighth place) and Kaitlyn Lantka (106, 13th place).