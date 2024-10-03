Providence wins boys golf regional: Wednesday’s Joliet Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys golf
Class 2A Lemont Regional: At Frankfort, Providence captured the team title with a collective score of 314. Jonathan Schlender and Alex Hartman each shot 77 to lead the Celtics. Ryan Kundys, AJ Winkleman, John Kelly, and Colton Pfieffer all qualified for next week’s Lemont Sectional. The hosts also qualified for next weeks sectional by finishing third. John Scotit had the low round for Lemont shooting a 74. Andrew Barwick, Matthew Devoy, Chase Magolan, Aidan Leonard, and Cooper Black advanced to next week. Quinn Swenton, Nick Egizio, and Mario Gonzalez of Joliet Catholic and Joe Hasse of Peotone qualified individually for the sectional.
Class 1A Dwight Regional: At Dwight, Seneca captured the team title compiling a 350. Keegan Murphy led the Irish with an 81. Ryker Terry, Cooper Thorson, Grant Siegel, Raiden Terry and Cody Malak advanced to the Bismarck sectional in Danville next week. Cole Boucher and Tracer Brown of Dwight and Caius Drown of Wilmington advanced individually to the sectional.
Class 3A Moline Regional: At East Moline, Plainfield North finished second to the host Maroons to advance to next week’s Oswego Sectional. Casey Sanborn led the way shooting a 77. Sam Espinosa, Evan Lee, Bradley Ellinghaus, Patrick Cosgrove, and James Mulder advanced for the Tigers. Jonah Powell of Plainfield South, and Anthony Zymali of Plainfield Central advanced to the sectional as individual qualifiers.
Class 2A Coal City Regional: At Wilmington, Morris qualified three golfers for next week’s Champaign Centennial Sectional. Freshman Braden Wickkiser led the way with an 81. Liam Eber and Brody Brandt also advanced. Jerry Carlson of Coal City and Kyle Highland of Reed-Custer advanced to next weeks sectional.
Class 3A Benet Regional: At West Chicago, Plainfield East advanced three golfers to next week’s Oswego Sectional. Evan Orlet led the way shooting an 81 for the Bengals. Josh Winterroth and Charlie Madden also advanced. Anthony Jablonski of Bolingbrook shot 84 and advanced for the Raiders.
Boys soccer
Benet 9, Joliet Catholic 0: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers dropped their sixth straight falling to 2-11-2 overall and 0-5 in the East Suburban Catholic Conference.