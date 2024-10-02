Lane closures on I-80 in Joliet to affect weekend traffic

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Houbolt Road and Richards Street in Joliet will be closed, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

At least one eastbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times, and ramps and westbound I-80 will not be affected, according to a news release from IDOT. However, major travel delays are expected, and alternative routes are strongly encouraged.

Eastbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so IDOT is encouraging motorists to use other interstate routes.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

The scheduled work involves bridge deck repairs and pavement patching to keep the structures in acceptable condition while the larger I-80 corridor improvements are under construction, according to IDOT.

This is the last of four planned weekend closures between Houbolt Road and Richards Street.

This is the last of four planned weekend closures between Houbolt Road and Richards Street.