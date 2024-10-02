Joliet looks to provide answers on events after Mexican Day parade canceled

The 60th Mexican Independence Parade was held in downtown Joliet in 2024 but was not repeated this year. (Felix Sarver)

Organizers of parades and other events in Joliet should consider coming to a meeting on Thursday that will offer insights into the city permitting process for such activities, Councilman Cesar Guerrero said.

Guerrero arranged the meeting in the aftermath of the annual Mexican Independence Day Parade not occurring for the first time in years.

He said potential organizers for the parade next year and those interested in city rules for any special event should find the meeting helpful.

Guerrero chairs the Joliet City Council Diversity and Community Relations Committee, which meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall with one item on the agenda: special events permitting.

Councilman Cesar Guerrero (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“This is not specific to the Mexican Independence Day Parade,” Guerrero said. “This is for any special event in Joliet.”

The Mexican Independence Day Parade had been a 60-year tradition in Joliet but did not take place in September as it usually does.

Guerrero announced last month that he planned to hold a committee meeting to clear up confusion in the community, including misperceptions that the city organized the Mexican Independence Day Parade.

The Thursday meeting will go beyond that, providing potential organizers for the parade and other events with an introduction to the city permitting process for special events.

“This is your opportunity to come and have your questions answered,” Guerrero said at a City Council meeting on Tuesday.