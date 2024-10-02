Joliet Public Schools District 86 honors its principals

Joliet Public Schools District 86, in coordination with the Illinois Principals Association (IPA), National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) and the American Federation of School Administrators (AFSA), recognize October as National Principals Month. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 is recognizing October as National Principals Month.

“This month is an opportunity to recognize our school principals for their dedication, leadership and commitment in providing positive and safe learning environments for our students and staff,” District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse said in a news release. “I am very grateful and proud of each of our school principals.”

District 86 principals include Larry Tucker, T.E. Culbertson Elementary; Marysol Sandoval, M.J. Cunningham Elementary; Rolland Jasper, Dirksen Junior High; Nicole Bottigliero, Eisenhower Academy; Joy Hopkins, Farragut Elementary; Jacob Darley, Forest Park Individual Education School; Raúl Gastón, Gompers Junior High; Kyle Sartain, Hufford Junior High and I.E. Program; Consuelo Ramirez, Thomas Jefferson Elementary; Laticha Walton, Edna Keith Elementary; Emilia Herrera, A.O. Marshall Elementary; Melissa Crosby, Marycrest Early Childhood Center; Carrie Busse, Pershing Elementary; Amy Mucha, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Loretta Gutierrez, adaptive behavior communication administrator, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Shawn Olson, Carl Sandburg Elementary; Jim Kikos, Isaac Singleton Elementary; Doriane Henderson, Taft Elementary; Teresa Woodard, Lynne Thigpen Elementary; Jennifer Braun, Thompson Instructional Center; Shavon Pittman, Washington Junior High and Academy Program; and Ben Meinert, Woodland Elementary.

District 86 is recognizing National Principals Month in coordination with the Illinois Principals Association, National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Association of Elementary School Principals and American Federation of School Administrators.