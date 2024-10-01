Joliet Wish Upon a Star to host pumpkin derby fundraiser on Saturday

Wish Upon a Star will let the gourd times roll at noon Saturday with its The 5th Annual ‘Spooktacular’ Jack-O-Lantern Derby at the Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St. in Joliet. Admission is free. Races begin at 2 p.m. (Photos provided by Wish Upon a Star)

Carve out time this week to participate in a pumpkin race fundraiser in Joliet.

Wish Upon a Star will let the gourd times roll at noon Saturday with its fifth annual ‘Spooktacular’ Jack-O-Lantern Derby at the Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St. in Joliet. Admission is free. Races begin at 2 p.m.

By decorating and racing a pumpkin – or supporting a racer – you’ll help fulfill wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses and give attendees “pumpkin” to talk about.

The ‘Spooktacular’ Jack-O-Lantern Derby also includes food and beverages for purchases, raffle baskets and family-friendly activities, according to Denise Bode, Wish Upon a Star board member.

“So it’s a fun day for the family, even for the ones who aren’t racing,” Bode said.

Register at WishDerbyPumpkin.com and then call 815-641-7288 to pick up your pumpkin and race kit (which includes two independent axles, wheels and hardware) before the event, Bode said. The cost is $50 for the pumpkin. People of any age may participate.

Pumpkins, race kits and Wish Pit Crew assistance are available at the event. For $20, the Wish Pit Crew will assemble your pumpkin at 11 a.m.

The Pumpkin Racers will be released “down the Remin Kart-a-Bag race track for head-to-head competition to cross the finish line first,” according to the Make a Wish website. The overall winner will receive a trophy, and awards will be given for People’s Choice, Wish Choice and Most Original Design, according to the website.

Bode said she hopes ‘Spooktacular’ Jack-O-Lantern Derby raises $10,000, the cost to send a family of four to Disney World for a week, including airfare, food and lodging. The cost may be higher if the child has more siblings, she said.

“It depends on the children’s needs, too,” Bode said. “Some children need a little extra support because of their illness.”

A trip to Disney World is the most requested wish the nonprofit receives, she said, but it’s not the only wish.

“In the past, we had a child who wanted a swimming pool because of his illness,” Bode said. “Swimming helped him out a lot, so we got him a swimming pool. Someone else wanted to meet a famous actor and we got that taken care of.”

Bode said Wish Upon a Star was founded as a volunteer-run nonprofit in the mid-1980s to serve Joliet area children. Larger organizations can’t always fulfill every application, she said.

“We wanted local kids to get taken care of quicker,” Bode said. “We wanted to raise the money locally to keep the money local for kids who are local.”

To submit a wish and for more information, visit wishchild.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Fifth Annual ‘Spooktacular’ Jack-O-Lantern Derby

WHEN: Saturday. Event begins at noon. Race begins 2 p.m.

WHERE: Croatian Cultural Club, 1503 Clement St., Joliet

INFORMATION: Register at wishpumpkinderby.com and then call 815-641-7288 to pick up your pumpkin and race kit