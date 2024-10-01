Joliet council members question plan for electric tram downtown

A family walks along a section of Chicago Street under construction in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet City Council members on Monday debated whether the city should use $95,000 in federal grant money for an electric tram downtown.

The council votes Tuesday on whether to move ahead with the grant. But some members at a workshop meeting on Monday asked staff for more details on how the tram would be used and future costs to the city of Joliet.

“Who’s going to drive it?” Councilman Joe Clement asked. “Are these going to be union positions. What are we looking to do here.”

City staff said they don’t have a plan yet for who drives the tram, details on how it would be used, or an estimate on insurance costs.

“We haven’t flushed them all out 100%,” City Manager Beth Beatty said. “We’ve talked to downtown businesses who are in support of this.”

City Manager Beth Beatty (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Beatty said the tram could be used as a shuttle service for downtown events like the Illinois High School Association baseball tournament and historical tours.

She noted that the city in past years had a small trolley bus that was used for short trips within the city.

The tram would be the size of a small bus with seating for 15.

It would run on electric power, making it eligible for an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The city actually has been approved for an $180,000 grant and would use the remaining $85,000 for an electric street sweeper.

“The thought is it will be utilized for this (tram) in addition to the purchase of a small street sweeper that could be used downtown and in the parking deck,” Public Works Director Greg Ruddy told the council’s Public Service Committee before the council meeting on Monday.

The Public Service Committee voted 2-1 to recommend that the full council accept the grant with Committee Chairman Larry Hug voting no. Council members Pat Mudron and Sherri Reardon voted yes.

Councilman Joe Clement (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Clement pointed to an outcry on social media opposing a downtown electric tram.

“I don’t think the general public is in favor of this expenditure,” he said.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy said the city should not pass up the federal money.

“It’s a use it or lose it,” D’Arcy said. “If we don’t use it, someone else will.”

Councilman Cesar Cardenas said downtown construction now underway could limit the immediate usefulness of the tram. But he said in the future it will be a valuable vehicle for out-of-town visitors, especially as the city prepares for the 100th anniversary for Route 66 in 2026.

“We’re trying to build up for 2026,” Cardenas said. “If you ask me today, yeah, it doesn’t make sense with the construction. But we’re building for the future.”

Councilman Cesar Guerrero said he favors the use of alternative transportation but there are “a lot of questions” for the council and the public.

“I’d feel more comfortable supporting it if we have a more complete picture,” Guerrero said.