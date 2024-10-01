Check out these Will County fall craft shows

Craft fairs offer decorating ideas for fall and into the holiday season. (Provided photo)

Sts. Dennis & Joseph Catholic Academy Oktoberfest - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, at Sts. Dennis & Joseph Catholic Academy, 529 Madison Street in Lockport (Image provided by Sts. Dennis & Joseph Catholic Academy)

Stop by SDJCA’s craft fair, which is part of its annual Oktoberfest celebration. The fair advertises over 30 vendors. All proceeds from Oktoberfest benefit Sts. Dennis & Joseph Catholic Academy.

Bronkberry Farms Fall Fest - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, at Bronkberry Farms, 18061 S. Bronk Road in Plainfield (Image provided by Bronkberry Farms)

Shop more than 50 talented local crafters and vendors selling woodwork, home goods, jewelry, art and more. Costume contests will be held at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and the celebration will include a U-Pick pumpkin patch, hay rides, face painting, balloon animals, caramel apples, donuts, mums and farm animals. Food and drink will be available from Coffee n Repeat Mobile Cafe, Annabel’s BBQ and Serrano Takos.

Trinity Lutheran Church Craft Fair - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Lenox

Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual Craft Fair will feature a vast array of crafts, products and baked goods from over 35 vendors. Admission is free. All proceeds from this event will benefit Trinity Lutheran’s youth programs.

Will County Humane Society Craft Show - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Chaney Club, 1903 Cora Street in Crest Hill

This free craft show and bake sale will be open to the public featuring 20 local crafters and bakers. All bake sale proceeds will go to the Will County Humane Society.

Plainfield Bands Craft Show - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 9 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Plainfield High School Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive in Plainfield

Visit over 225 craft booths featuring artisans from near and far at the 26th annual Plainfield Craft Show. An all-volunteer crew runs the show as a fundraiser for the Plainfield School District 202 Band and its programs. After show expenses, all booth fees, admissions, concessions and 50/50 raffles are 100 percent profit toward purchasing new instruments for all four local high school band programs. This is especially helpful as one standard high school instrument runs anywhere from $2,000 to $15,000.

Handmade Holiday Market - 9 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic School, 15629 S. Rte. 59 in Plainfield

Browse unique, handmade items from over 40 crafters at the St. Mary Immaculate Handmade Holiday Market and get a head start on your holiday shopping. Admission to the market is $2 per person. All proceeds will benefit St. Mary Immaculate Catholic School students and teachers.

Christmas Crossroads - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Lockport High School East Campus, 1333 E. 7th Street in Lockport

One of the largest holiday craft shows in the Chicagoland area returns for the 53rd annual Christmas Crossroads show from Lockport Woman’s Club. Shop from over 220 crafters, artisans and makers on the weekend before Thanksgiving. Admissions for adults is $5 with children under 12 admitted for free. The event includes a free shuttle service, is ADA accessible and will feature food vendors on-site. No strollers, please.

Carl Sandburg Athletic Booster Club Craft Show - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, at Carl Sandburg High School, 13300 S. La Grange Road in Orland Park (Graphic provided by Carl Sandburg Athletic Boosters)

This annual community event features local vendors displaying handmade goods and homemade crafts. All proceeds benefit the Carl Sandburg High School Athletic Department.