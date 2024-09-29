Will County forest preserves host spooky fall programs throughout October

Take part in a Spooky Scavenger Hunt in October at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Wear your costume and hunt for natural and SUPER-natural items in the preserve. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its schedule for the first week of October. Online registration is available on the event calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Franken-Fish Creations – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from Oct. 1 to 31 at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Create a monster fish this spooky season with supplies from the Tackle Box bait shop. Then, explore the preserve to find textures to add. Turn in a completed creation to the bait shop for display and to earn a treat. This free event is intended for all ages.

Spooky Scavenger Hunt at Four Rivers – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday from Oct. 1 to 31 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Wear your favorite costume and search for spooktacular natural and SUPER-natural items in the forest with your friends and family or Scout group! Visit the nature center for your scavenger hunt sheet before heading out to test your skills. This free event is intended for all ages.

The Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon will host a Spooky Scavenger Hunt throughout the month of October. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

BYOB Nature Stories Around the Campfire – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Celebrate National Storytelling Day with an evening campfire and the camaraderie of fellow nature lovers. Bring a nature tale to tell, a camping chair and beverages (beer or wine only for alcoholic drinks). This free event is intended for ages 21 and older. Register by Oct. 4.

Take It Outside – Fall Frolic – Oct. 6 to Dec. 14: Celebrate the splendor of autumn with the next installment of the Take It Outside Challenge. Fall Frolic will take you on an adventure across Will County. Use the free Goosechase app to snap nature photos, check in at specified preserve spots and answer fun trivia questions. Complete missions to earn points and win prizes. Missions will be released each week. This free event is intended for all ages.

Sensory Sunday: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 6, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Guests with sensory-processing needs, social anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and those who would benefit from a small-group experience are invited to experience the exhibits and trails on their own terms. The center will be open only to registered participants during this time. This free event is intended for all ages.

Meet a Beekeeper – 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees. This free event is intended for all ages.