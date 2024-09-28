Playnfield Players bringing live theater to Plainfield

The village of Plainfield is showing a renewed commitment to the arts with the formation of an arts council and its own community theater group, the Playnfield Players. (Alex Ortiz)

Plainfield’s new community theater is launched and recently cast its first production.

The Playnfield Players will perform “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 20, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 at Plainfield High School – Central Campus, 24120 Fort Beggs Drive Plainfield.

Plainfield President John F. Argoudelis, a PACT board member, said he loves community theater, often sees shows in Chicago and is thrilled Plainfield now has its own group.

“It’s been quite a dream of a lot of us in Plainfield to have our own community theater,” Argoudelis said. “And in a town of 50,000 people, we should be able to do our own local productions.”

To raise money for the production, The Playnfield Players and its parents group Plainfield Arts Community Theatre held a fundraiser Sept. 6 to raise money for materials, costumes, theater and rehearsal space, printing and advertising.

“Rather than driving somewhere else to experience live theater, it’s right in their own hometown,” Argoudelis said. “And it also gives local talent and artists to perform locally.”

Argoudelis said the goal is to partner with local restaurants so people can have dinner and then see a live production. Plainfield also recently started and arts council, so he’s hoping that leads to temporary and permanent art displays.

“I just think as mayor – and I have to say I meant it sincerely – roads and bridges and taxes and jobs and things are the serious stuff that we deal with,” Argoudelis said. “But the totality of our quality of life in creating a community you not only work in but you live in includes a community theater where you experience the wonderful aspects of life.”

For more information visit plainfieldartscommunitytheatre.org and facebook.com/playnfield.players.