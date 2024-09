A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

A vehicle reportedly caught on fire following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Shorewood Friday morning, police said.

The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-55 near Jefferson Street, according to the Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Illinois State Police did not provide further details on the incident.