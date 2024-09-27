Plainfield road closures for Sunday’s Harvest 5K/10K Run/Walk

On Sunday, 10 streets will close in Plainfield to accommodate the the Plainfield Harvest 5k/10k Run/Walk. Parking will be prohibited and road closures may also restrict access to parts of downtown Plainfield. (Alex Ortiz)

Ten streets will close Sunday in Plainfield to accommodate the Plainfield Harvest 5K/10K Run/Walk.

Parking also will be prohibited on the following streets before and during the event, according to a news release from the Plainfield Police Department:

• James Street from Lockport Street to Fort Beggs Drive.

• Fox River Street between Lockport Street and Commercial Street.

• Des Plaines Street between Chicago Street and Commercial Street.

• Illinois Street between Chicago Street and Commercial Street.

• Chicago Street between Illinois Street and Fox River Street.

• Ottawa Street from James Street to Route 59.

• Commercial Street from James Street to Illinois Street.

• Fort Beggs Drive from James Street to Pratt Lane.

• River Road from Fort Beggs Drive to Renwick Road.

• All of River Court.

The Plainfield Harvest 5K/10K Run/Walk will take place around Village Green Park, just south of downtown Plainfield. The 1-mile kids run starts at 8:30 a.m. The 5K/10K Run/Walk will start at 9:15 a.m. The event should end about 11 a.m.

Road closures also may restrict access to Plainfield High School – Central Campus and parts of downtown Plainfield, according to the release.

For more information about road closures, call Plainfield Police Department Cmdr. Anthony Novak at 815-267-7234.

For more information about the Plainfield Harvest 5K/10K Run/Walk, visit plainfieldharvest5k.com.