Plainfield road closures for Sunday’s Harvest 5K/10K Run/Walk

Ten streets will close Sunday in Plainfield to accommodate the Plainfield Harvest 5K/10K Run/Walk.
Parking also will be prohibited on the following streets before and during the event, according to a news release from the Plainfield Police Department:
• James Street from Lockport Street to Fort Beggs Drive.
• Fox River Street between Lockport Street and Commercial Street.
• Des Plaines Street between Chicago Street and Commercial Street.
• Illinois Street between Chicago Street and Commercial Street.
• Chicago Street between Illinois Street and Fox River Street.
• Ottawa Street from James Street to Route 59.
• Commercial Street from James Street to Illinois Street.
• Fort Beggs Drive from James Street to Pratt Lane.
• River Road from Fort Beggs Drive to Renwick Road.
• All of River Court.
The Plainfield Harvest 5K/10K Run/Walk will take place around Village Green Park, just south of downtown Plainfield. The 1-mile kids run starts at 8:30 a.m. The 5K/10K Run/Walk will start at 9:15 a.m. The event should end about 11 a.m.
Road closures also may restrict access to Plainfield High School – Central Campus and parts of downtown Plainfield, according to the release.
For more information about road closures, call Plainfield Police Department Cmdr. Anthony Novak at 815-267-7234.
For more information about the Plainfield Harvest 5K/10K Run/Walk, visit plainfieldharvest5k.com.