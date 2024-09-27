Lockport high schools placed on lockdown over threatening phone call

Two high schools in Lockport were placed on lockdown as police investigated a threat that was deemed unfounded.
On Friday morning, officers responded to a call at Lockport Township High School District 205 regarding a threat.
“We are still investigating it at this time but know that there is no indication that it is a credible threat,” Lockport police officials said.
District 205 officials told parents on Friday that a “threatening call” led to the lockdown of Central and East campus buildings.
“We have teams of police who have moved through both buildings [and] believe that our buildings are safe,” district officials said.
Police will remain at both schools on Friday.