Lockport high schools placed on lockdown over threatening phone call

Students return to Lockport Township High School Central Campus for the first day of the new school year on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Two high schools in Lockport were placed on lockdown as police investigated a threat that was deemed unfounded.

On Friday morning, officers responded to a call at Lockport Township High School District 205 regarding a threat.

“We are still investigating it at this time but know that there is no indication that it is a credible threat,” Lockport police officials said.

District 205 officials told parents on Friday that a “threatening call” led to the lockdown of Central and East campus buildings.

“We have teams of police who have moved through both buildings [and] believe that our buildings are safe,” district officials said.

Police will remain at both schools on Friday.