Lincoln-Way East wins at the buzzer in boys soccer: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way East 1, Lincoln-Way Central 0: Aiden Shaughnessy scored with less than a second left to give the Griffins a big Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Oswego East 4, Bolingbrook 2: The Wolves battled and came out on top for a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Oswego 4, Plainfield East 1: At Plainfield, the Panthers won in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Plainfield Central 4, Plainfield North 1: At Plainfield, the Wildcats defeated the Tigers for a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Lockport 8, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: The Porters dominated in Southwest Suburban Conference play.
Coal City 7, Illinois Lutheran 0: The Coalers dominated for a Rivals Cup victory.
Romeoville 2, Minooka 1: Seth Koranda scored off an assist from Jamie Franson and Isaac Goddard had seven saves in net, but Minooka fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: Casey Twietmeyer had three aces and six digs to lead the Griffins to a Southwest Suburban Conference win 25-17, 25-13.
Alaina Pollard had seven kills and Brooklyn Ritter had 14 assists.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Donovan 0: The Panthers battled and came out on top for a River Valley Conference victory 25-13, 25-19.
Nina Siano had six kills, one ace and four digs, Maddie Simms had five kills, one ace, seven assists and two digs and Liv Siano had four aces, two kills, six digs and six assists.
Lemont 2, Blue Island Eisenhower 0: Lemont picked up a South Suburban Conference win 25-13, 25-15.
Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Lockport 0: Jenna Kolosta had eight kills and two blocks, Natalie Bochantin had 10 assists and Sadie Denk had 11 digs and three aces, but the Porters came up short in Southwest Suburban Conference action 27-25, 25-23.
Manteno 2, Coal City 0: At Coal City, Sydney Larson had 15 assists and three digs, but the hosts fell in Illinois Central Eight Conference action 26-24, 25-19.
Abby Viano had four kills and three blocks and Emma Rodriguez had four kills and eight digs.
Lisle 2, Reed-Custer 0: The Comets battled but fell short in Illinois Central Eight Conference action 25-13, 26-24.
Girls tennis
Stagg 4, Lincoln-Way West 3: At New Lenox, the Warriors battled but came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
At doubles, Gwen Baker and Gianna DePersia and Addi Misek and Elle Pruim picked up wins.