Plainfield North boys golf wins Southwest Prairie Meet: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Boys golf
Southwest Prairie Met: At Joliet, Casey Sanborn of Plainfield North and Ty Quinn of Minooka finished separated by one stroke. That one shot was the difference in the team race, as the Tigers won the conference title over the Indians 293-294.
Sanborn shot a 66 to earn medalist honors. Quinn fired a 67 to lead Minooka.
Mitchell Fulayter of Joliet Central shot a 70 to lead the Steelmen as he finished third. Evan Orelt of Plainfield East shot a 71 to finish fourth.
Peotone 189, Illinois Lutheran 200: At Peotone, Joe Hasse shot a 40 for the low round for the Blue Devils. Mason Early shot a 43, and Gavin Costanzo carded a 46 for Peotone.
Tri-County Conference Tournament: At Pontiac, Seneca finished fifth and Dwight seventh in the team race. Tracer Brown of Dwight finished fifth overall with an 85. Keegan Murphy of Seneca finished in a tie for seventh after shooting an 87.
Girls golf
SouthWest Suburban Conference Tournament: At Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way East captured the team title. Grace Zhang earned medalist honors, shooting a 70 to lead the Griffins to the team title. Lockport was second in the team race. Natalie Mickelson and Angela Kwak shot 85 each for the Porters.
Tri-County Conference Tournament: At Pontiac, Seneca captured the team title with a score of 402. Dwight was second. Piper Stenzel of Seneca won medalist with a low round of 87. Isabella Dinelli of Dwight was second with a 94.
Boys soccer
Reed-Custer 8, Clifton Central 0: At Braidwood, Brady Schultz scored a hat trick, and Jayden Bustos scored twice as the Comets won their match in the Rivals Cup tournament. Mason Vasil, Matthew Kuban and Tyler Compton added solo tallies as R-C improved to 6-6 overall.
Coal City 1, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0: At Coal City, the hosts captured the triumph.
Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Oswego East 0: At Oswego, Jenna Kolosta had eight kills, and Bridget Ferriter added seven as the Porters took the nonconference match from the Wolves, 25-22, 25-20. Natalie Bochantin dished out 15 assists as the Porters improved to 17-2 overall.
Wilmington 2, Dwight 0: At Wilmington, the Wildcats improved to 13-2 on the season with a 25-14, 25-15 win over the visiting Trojans.
Pontiac 2, Morris 1: At Pontiac, in a wild and high-scoring match, Pontiac outlasted Morris 15-25, 25-16, 39-37. Morris fell to 9-6 on the season.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West 4, Lockport 3: At Lockport, Emily Tigchelaar, Lily Kulhan and Sydney Rutkowski won at singles for the Warriors at singles, and Jess Dakin and Grace Cremieux won at doubles as West improved to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference.