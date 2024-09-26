Letter: Privately funded logistics park will bring economic development to the community

As a lifelong resident and former mayor of Channahon, I care deeply about the prosperity of our village. The population in Channahon has been growing steadily. With our prime location in the greater Chicagoland area, there has been a growing demand for better transportation options to move goods in and across the greater Midwest.

To address growing demand, CN Railway and Wisconsin Central LTD have proposed building an intermodal terminal adjacent to the communities of Channahon and Minooka. This will support the local, state and national economies through job creation, tax revenues and improved connections to markets along three coasts.

The privately funded project will create thousands of jobs in Grundy and Will counties, with great wages. The average compensation for construction jobs is projected to be $107,800. It will also create an estimated $844 million in sales/output over the 10-year construction period across various industries. Continued buildout will induce additional tax revenues for the county, ultimately benefiting our schools, fire and police stations and other community facilities.

Partnerships between private companies and local communities offer the best of both worlds—good jobs, tax revenues and economic stimulation. Just like the recent opening of a new Penske Truck Leasing facility in Channahon last September, CN’s proposed facility will bring great benefits.

Encouraging private businesses that create jobs and spur additional economic development is something I looked to do when I was mayor. I look forward to it continuing in our current era.

Wayne Chesson

Former mayor village of Channahon