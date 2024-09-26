Bolingbrook pop-up store’s weekend special promotion helps veterans

K9s for Veterans Bolingbrook pop-up store is holding a two-for-one sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Purchase any light fixture for $25 and receive the second one free, according to Regina Lattuca, vice president of K9s for Veterans.

After this weekend’s sale, this particular popup store will close, Lattuca said.

K9s for Veterans occasionally opens pop-up stores, Lattuca said. In this case, K9s for Veterans received a large number of donated light fixtures in August, Lattuca said.

So K9s for Veterans opened a pop-up store to sell them.

“The main store is definitely open,” Lattuca said.

K9s for Veterans helps provides trained service dogs to help veterans with post traumatic stress disorder transition to civilian life, according to its website. Store proceeds help fund K9s for Veterans programs.

The K9s for Veterans pop-up store is located at Promenade Bolingbrook Mall, 641 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, next to Mago’s Mexican Restaurant.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit k9sforveteransnfp.org.