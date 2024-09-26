5 Things to Do in Will County: Joliet’s Slovenian Grape Festival

Ray Koncar performs during the Slovenian Grape Harvest Festival Sunday,Oct. 2, 2022 at Rivals Park Picnic grounds in Joliet. This year's event will be Sunday. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

1. Joliet Symphony Orchestra’s Precision: 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, University of St. Francis, Harold & Margaret Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St. in Joliet. Artistic director and conductor, Sean Paul Mills will lead a program of works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Robert Schumann, and featuring Lyon, France-based piano soloist Haley Myles. Free discussions take place 45 minutes before each music performance. For tickets and more information, visit jolietsymphonyorchestra.org and stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.

2. Slovenian Grape Harvest Festival: Beginning 1 p.m., Sept. 29, Rivals Park Picnic Grounds (Haunted Trails), 1423 N. Broadway St., Joliet. Smokies, beer and wine, strudels and potica, cultural exhibit, live music. $10 per person and $5 for members of the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Children 18 years old and under are free. Visit the Planinsek Grocery & Meat Market Museum across Russell Street from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call the Joliet Area Historical Museum at 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

3. Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19, Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 N. Cedar Road, New Lenox. Enjoy a vast array of crafts, products and baked goods from more than 35 vendors just in time for the holidays. Free admission. Proceeds benefit youth programs at Trinity Lutheran Church.

4. Fall Craft Show and Will County Humane Society Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 20, Chaney Club, 1903 Cora St., Crest Hill. Free admission. All bake sale items benefit Will County Humane Society. Free admission. For more information about the Will County Humane Society, visit willcountyhumane.com.

5. Spirits with the Spirits: 5-9 p.m., Oct. 30, Downtown Joliet. Enjoy a spooky night out in downtown Joliet with entertainment, food and spirits. Features include local ghost stories, psychics, mini haunted houses, ghost hunters, aura readings, live music and haunted tours of the Rialto are just some of the planned activities. Hosted by the Joliet City Center Partnership. For more information visit jolietccp.com/spirits.

