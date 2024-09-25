Lockport’s Hell’s Gate Haunted House opens this weekend

Hell’s Gate in Lockport, 3101 Canal St., describes itself as “not a haunted house. It’s an adventure." (Provided photo)

It’s opening weekend for Hell’s Gate Haunted House in Lockport.

Hell’s Gate, which describes itself as “not a haunted house. It’s an adventure,” will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 to 10 p.m. on Sunday at 3101 S. Canal St.

Since HellsGate is a mansion hidden in the woods, all guests must park at 301 W. 2nd St., Lockport. After parking, guests will then take a five minute shuttle bus from the parking lot to the drop off point on the HellsGate grounds.

Parking lot and bus shuttle are first-come, first-served, according the the Hell’s Gate website.

Bus shuttle lines do get long on Fridays and Saturdays, so visitors are advised to arrive early.

For more information on tickets and schedules, go to https://www.hellsgate.com/index.php/.