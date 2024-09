Lockport police shut down the 9th Street bridge Wednesday morning because of a crash. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The 9th Street bridge in Lockport was shut down Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash, according to an alert sent out by Lockport Police Department.

The alert went out at 6:35 a.m. stating the bridge would be closed for “an extended period of time.”

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes for during the morning commute, police said.

The bridge is the main in and out access for the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.